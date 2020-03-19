City College student tests positive for coronavirus, under quarantine

A student at City College has tested positive for COVID-19, and is currently under quarantine until cleared by the Public Health Department.

The Public Health Department is investigating who the student has been in contact with, said Superintendent-President Dr. Utpal Goswami in an email Thursday.

The student was enrolled in one course for the Spring 2020 semester, though the details have not been made public for privacy reasons.

Goswami has advised all students, staff and faculty to continue using basic sanitary precautions and continuing to practice social distancing to minimize the spread of the virus.

