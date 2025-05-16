SBCC international student Selma Jensen named Athlete of the Year

Selma Jensen, a sophomore at City College and an international student from Copenhagen, Denmark, was named Vaquero Scholar-Athlete of the Year at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Press Luncheon on April 14.

Her recognition came just days before Jensen earned a first-place finish in women’s pole vault at the Western Conference Championships, held April 18 through April 25. She made a swift comeback after a season filled with injuries.

Jensen arrived at City College after finishing school in Denmark. She initially planned to attend university in her home country to pursue psychology, but when her application was not accepted, she looked for other options abroad. Jensen was drawn to City College for its scenic campus promoted in her study abroad program.

While her move was motivated by academics, Jensen found her way back to athletics after a six-year break.

“Just go back to [athletics] for fun, to have a place I could go, and it’s a great way to meet people,” Jensen said.

With encouragement from City College’s coaching staff, she joined the women’s track and field team.

Over 18 months, Jensen suffered four bone fractures, including a stress fracture in her spine and femur. Still, she stayed resilient and committed to the team, even showing up when she was injured.

“Even if it’s like 10 push-ups, and that’s what you’re allowed to do, then you go and do that, and you sit out for the rest of the time,” she said, “You just sit and watch everyone else have fun.”

Despite these injuries, Jensen finished the season on top. She captured the conference title with little preparation.

“Getting injured pretty early in the season, finding out I had a stress fracture in my spine, to then be able to win conference with only two competitions and barely any practice was kind of a testament to my resilience,” Jensen said.

Alongside her athletic achievements, Jensen has excelled academically. She maintains a 3.98 GPA, has made the President’s Honor Roll every semester, and handles a full-time course load with daily practices, physical therapy, and team meetings.

“I always just remind myself that that’s why I’m here. I want to maintain that standard. I’d rather progress upwards than going down,” she said.

As an international student, Jensen has navigated cultural and academic differences. In Denmark, students are admitted to universities based on their chosen major.

Growing up, she also noticed there were few athletic opportunities through education in her home country.

“Back home, there’s no sports in schools… the only thing will be PE because it’s mandatory, but like, you won’t do a sport or compete anywhere,” Jensen said.

Jensen’s time at City College has shaped her both in and out of the classroom. From navigating a new education system to adjusting to life far from home, each challenge has helped her grow.

“I’ve learned more about myself in the last two years than I ever have,” she said.

City College track and field head coach Don Willis acknowledged the challenges Jensen faced and praised her resilience

“The coaches here were like, you’re never gonna disappoint us as long as you do your best,” she said.

Jensen said she built a strong support network with coaches and teammates who regularly checked in on her, especially when she was injured.

Even when facing the possibility of missing the competitive season due to her extended recovery, Willis said she demonstrated mental toughness, maintaining both her athletic and academic performance.

“What you deserve will come to you at some point, but like you need to work for it, and you need to suffer a little bit,” Jensen said. “You need to be sad, but like, good times will come again.”

Willis expressed his admiration for her determination.

“She’s dealt with a number of heartaches and heartbreaks over the last year and a half with injury and everything else,” he said. “Super proud of her the way she stuck through it and is in a position now that she didn’t think she’d be in.”

Jensen is weighing her options between continuing her education in the United States or returning to Denmark, following her acceptance to the University of California, Berkeley.