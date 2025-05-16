Milton Alejandro Lopez Plascencia holds a flag showcasing the United States and Mexico on Feb. 7 in Santa Barbara, Calif. “It’s heartbreaking to see what is happening all across the country,” Lopez Plascencia said. “I [want] my voice to be heard by the community.”
Milton Alejandro Lopez Plascencia holds a flag showcasing the United States and Mexico on Feb. 7 in Santa Barbara, Calif. “It’s heartbreaking to see what is happening all across the country,” Lopez Plascencia said. “I [want] my voice to be heard by the community.”
Deep roots of Santa Barbara: Honoring hispanic heritage through community

May 16, 2025

Founded in the 18th century by Spanish settlers, Santa Barbara has been known for its hispanic heritage for decades. There are many different ways the community celebrates the heritage, one of which includes an annual festival known as the “Old Spanish Days”. The influence that Mexico has on Santa Barbara can be seen around the community, from food to architecture. Hispanic Heritage is celebrated and honored daily in Santa Barbara. 

Ana Cristina Camacho Victoriano makes tortillas on May 13 in Santa Barbara, Calif. “I really enjoy the weather,” Camacho Victoriano said. “But what I enjoy the most is working!” (Mirian_Gil)

Many of these Hispanic traditions trace their origins to Mexico, where these cultural roots run deep. There are many historical and spiritual foundations behind the traditions and festivities seen in Santa Barbara today.

Alfonso Ayala makes tacos al pastor during a busy afternoon on March 29 in Mexico City, Mexico. “The community in Mexico City is wonderful,” Ayala said. “Making tacos and seeing people’s expressions as they take a bite is the highlight of my job.” (Mirian Gil Solis)
Jhovany Mendoza and Ariana Mendoza take a break from skateboarding on April 13 in Santa Barbara, Calif. “Spending time with [my daughter] is my favorite thing to do,” Jhovany said. (Mirian Gil Solis)
From left, Lizbeth Mendiola, Jimena Mendiola, Mateo Mendiola and Maria Mendiola gather for a portrait on March 29 in Mexico City, Mexico. “We really enjoy coming to Mexico City to do some sightseeing and walk around as a family,” Lizbeth said. (Mirian Gil Solis)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sabino Gonzalez sells fruit on April 13 in Santa Barbara, Calif. “I really enjoy the weather here,” Gonzalez said. “It reminds me of Guerrero, my hometown.” (Mirian Gil)
Alma Vega Martinez sells aguas frescas on March 25 in Mexico City, Mexico. “I like that there are a lot of fun things to do here,” Vega Martinez said. “I like visiting the museums because I get to learn about Mexico’s history.” (Mirian Gil)
Jennifer Sanchez, Bella Martinez and Ofelia Jarabo Perez lead the “Unidos Por Nuestras Familias” protest on Feb. 7 in Santa Barbara, Calif. The Santa Barbara community gathered at De La Guerra Plaza and started marching on State Street at 5:30 p.m. (Mirian Gil)

 

