Deep roots of Santa Barbara: Honoring hispanic heritage through community

Founded in the 18th century by Spanish settlers, Santa Barbara has been known for its hispanic heritage for decades. There are many different ways the community celebrates the heritage, one of which includes an annual festival known as the “Old Spanish Days”. The influence that Mexico has on Santa Barbara can be seen around the community, from food to architecture. Hispanic Heritage is celebrated and honored daily in Santa Barbara.

Many of these Hispanic traditions trace their origins to Mexico, where these cultural roots run deep. There are many historical and spiritual foundations behind the traditions and festivities seen in Santa Barbara today.