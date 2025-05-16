City College celebrates student journeys with series of ceremonies

As the 2024-25 school year comes to an end, City College holds a variety of graduation events. This is a round-up of City Colleges graduation events this month.

The Phi Theta Kappa honors society ceremony was held on Thursday, May 1.

Phi Theta Kappa held their ceremony from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 1 at the Fé Bland Forum. Students were honored and awarded certificates. City College Superintendent-President Erika Endrijonas and Trustee David Morris were guest speakers at the event.

HSI Graduation was held on Saturday, May 3.

The Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI) held its first HSI graduation Saturday, May 3 next to the Student Services Building. They collaborated with Raíces and the SBCC foundation to honor the 13 graduating students. The 13 students graduating were of Hispanic, Chicano, and Latin origin.

T.A.P. Graduation was held on Sunday, May 4.

The Transfer Achievement Program (T.A.P.) held its graduation celebration from 12:30 to 3 p.m Sunday, May 4 in the East Campus cafeteria. Once the graduates arrived they checked in and were able to get food. Afterward program adviser and Stephanie Ramírez Zárate, a former City College student, had a few words followed by four student speakers who talked about their plans after transferring. The event ended by members getting their T.A.P. sashes and taking a final group photo.

International End-of-the-Year Celebration on Friday, May 16

The International Office is holding their yearly event for all international students to celebrate their achievements this year. The event takes place at noon Friday, May 16 at the Maxwell Overlook on the East Campus. Lunch, water and games will be provided for all international students attending.

Black Grad Celebration on Sunday, May 18

Umoja will hold its third annual Black graduation celebration from 2 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, May 4 at East Campus’ Student Services Courtyard. City College’s Black graduation is hosted by the SBCC Foundation, NAACP Santa Barbara, Gateway Educational Services, BSU Alliance, Juneteenth SB and Healing Justice Santa Barbara. This event is held to celebrate the promotion, culmination, graduation and transfer of Black students. They hope to spread good vibes, community love and free food will be available to attendees. People can RSVP to attend the event. The event is held in partnership with the Santa Barbara Unified School District and Goleta Unified School District.

City College Commencement on Friday, May 23

City College is holding its commencement ceremony at 5 p.m. May 23, at La Playa Stadium. In the morning from 9 to 9:45 a.m. there’s a burrito breakfast for graduates only. Commencement Rehearsal will begin from 10 to 11:30 a.m. At commencement, all graduating City College students will receive their degrees or certificates of achievement during the ceremony. Caps, gowns, frames, sashes and more are available for sale in the campus store.