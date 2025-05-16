Local band “Veranda Nights” put a twist on the Isla Vista music scene

Veranda Nights playing their last show all together on April 12 in Isla Vista, Calif. This was their last performance as a whole band, as Geert Timmerman, the trumpeter, was leaving Isla Vista to go back home to the Netherlands.
University of California, Santa Barbara students and alumni Greta Dooley, Isaac Porter, Daniel Smirnov, Collin Green, Lennen Berger, Kailee Miller, and Geert Timmerman formed the band “Veranda Nights” in January 2025. Veranda Nights stemmed from another band, the Bluebird Band, and now focuses on psychedelic soul music and covers songs including “Fallin’” by Alicia Keys, “Smooth Operator” by Sade, and “After Midnight” by J.J. Cale.