The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

The Channels
The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

The Channels
The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

The Channels

Local band “Veranda Nights” put a twist on the Isla Vista music scene

A behind-the-scenes look into “psychedelic soul” band Veranda Nights, from sound checks to rehearsals
Kahlo Friel-Asay, Staff PhotographerMay 16, 2025
Kahlo Friel-Asay
Veranda Nights playing their last show all together on April 12 in Isla Vista, Calif. This was their last performance as a whole band, as Geert Timmerman, the trumpeter, was leaving Isla Vista to go back home to the Netherlands.

University of California, Santa Barbara students and alumni Greta Dooley, Isaac Porter, Daniel Smirnov, Collin Green, Lennen Berger, Kailee Miller, and Geert Timmerman formed the band “Veranda Nights” in January 2025. Veranda Nights stemmed from another band, the Bluebird Band, and now focuses on psychedelic soul music and covers songs including “Fallin’” by Alicia Keys, “Smooth Operator” by Sade, and “After Midnight” by J.J. Cale.

Kailee Miller and Geert Timmerman take a break during practice on April 12, in Isla Vista, Calif. Timmerman is originally from the Netherlands and is in a band there called Nillich that plays Zevenkoppige jazz-fusion. (Kahlo Friel-Asay
Daniel Smirnov adjusts audio for the band’s instruments on April 12, in Isla Vista, Calif. Smirnov wanted to branch out in the genres of music from the Bluebird Band but felt as though they couldn’t play a certain type of music with them, causing them to create an offset band. (Kahlo Friel-Asay)
Lead singer Greta Dooley warms up her voice on April 12 in Isla Vista, Calif. Dooley had already graduated in Fall 2024, but decided to stay in Isla Vista to sing in Veranda Nights. “We knew it was a temporary thing.” Smirnov added. (Kahlo Friel-Asay)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Collin Green and Lennen Berger tune the guitar and take a break from practicing on April 12 in Isla Vista, Calif. Green has a history of playing the snare drums in the Navy and then taught himself the guitar and bass during covid. (Kahlo Friel-Asay)
Kailee Miller cleans her saxaphone on April 12, in Isla Vista, Calif. Miller was tracked down in Trader Joes by band member Dan to join, “I’ve known Dan for a while, I’ve seen him at shows and stuff, but I was in Trader Joes and he was there and he was like ‘Aye you play saxophone right?’” Miller said. (Kahlo Friel-Asay)
Kailee Miller, Isaac Porter, and Geert Timmerman runing through a few songs on April 12, in Isla Vista, Calif. “My time playing here and in the band Veranda Nights has opened my once personal musical journey up into a musical conversation, where ideas seldom shared can be spread and understood with ease” Porter shared. “This is something I will always be grateful for, and cherish for the rest of my life.” (Kahlo Friel-Asay)
Band members (left to right) lead guitarist Daniel Smirnov, bassist Collin Green, drummer Lennen Berger, lead singer Greta Dooley, saxaphonist Kailee Miller, trumpeter Geert Timmerman, and keyboardist Isaac Porter plays their show on April 12, in Isla Vista, Calif. The band calls themselves Veranda Nights and focuses on psychedelic soul music. (Kahlo Friel-Asay)

Story continues below advertisement
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Arts & Entertainment
Sylvia Stewart plays "Still" and "So Tonight I Might See" on her record players on May 15 in Santa Barbara, Calif. Stewart has two record players for double the Mazzy.
Finding light: How Mazzy Star became my sanctuary, anchor and lifeline
Actress Charlotte rehearses a scene from For Whom the Southern Belle Tolls during an Advanced Acting class in the Jurkowitz Theater at Santa Barbara City College on May 2, 2025, in Santa Barbara, Calif. She is preparing for the SBCC Theater Arts Annual One-Act Play Festival. Photo by Robert Wilson.
Theater arts student Charlotte Hecker gains more than just theater knowledge
With her self-produced instrumentals and backing tracks, Deja Re performs on stage April 18 at City College's Garvin Theatre in Santa Barbara, Calif. This night marked the first public performance of her original tracks.
City College's Deja Re brings electronic music into the spotlight
The Channels Editors share their favorite concerts they have ever been to. This semester, we worked together to curate the SBCC Mixtape, showcasing the music taste of our community.
Editors' list: What is your favorite concert?
From left, Jordan "J-Dawg", Shane Davis, Mauro, and Daniel Hodges, members of Tomorrow and the Aurora Borealis perform on May 8, at Wylde Works in downtown Santa Barbara, Calif. The band was down one member, but still manange to put on their set.
Band "Tomorrow and the Aurora Borealis" puts their love into music
Frank Ocean preforms at the Wireless Festival in 2013 in London, England. RJ Photos UK.
Frank Ocean's music heals, comforts and guides me through life
More in Top Stories
Attends applaud the graduating class of 2025 as they stand May 3 outside City College's Student Services Building in Santa Barbara, Calif. The event marked the first HSI graduation ceremony at City College.
City College celebrates student journeys with series of ceremonies
Milton Alejandro Lopez Plascencia holds a flag showcasing the United States and Mexico on Feb. 7 in Santa Barbara, Calif. “It’s heartbreaking to see what is happening all across the country,” Lopez Plascencia said. “I [want] my voice to be heard by the community.”
Deep roots of Santa Barbara: Honoring hispanic heritage through community
SBCC women's beach volleyball player Tana Long (No. 7) dives to save the ball during a match on April 11, in Santa Barbara, Calif. Long is fully extended on the sand at East Beach Park as she reaches out to keep the play alive.
Beach volleyball claims conference title and advances to championships
Selma Jensen, who was just awarded City College's Scholar-Athlete of the Year award, prepares for training on April 29 at SBCC's La Playa Stadium in Santa Barbara, Calif. She competes in the pole vault during training.
SBCC international student Selma Jensen named Athlete of the Year
CEO of Surf Happens Surf School and executive director of Surf Happens Foundation, Jenny Keet beams on May 13 in Carpinteria, Calif. "You can make anything possible with hard work and vision," Keet said.
City College Alumna combines surf and film to serve community
The MS Europa 2 cruise ship anchors off the coast April 29 in Santa Barbara, Calif. In past years, as many as 30 cruises have visited the city annually.
Cruise ships spark environmental concerns on Santa Barbara Coast