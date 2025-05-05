ASG grants club funding and considers athlete representation

On Friday, May 2 Associated Student Government (ASG) discussed City College clubs and shed light on mental health.

Caroline Hatcher and Alexandre Beale, co-presidents of the Biology Club, displayed their club’s productivity and efforts to request a $1,800 grant from ASG. They highlighted the numerous events and activities they’ve organized, as well as fundraisers to finance those projects, raising over $3,400 this year.

“I love giving only half as much as [they] fundraised,” Commissioner of Accessibility Sam Gustafson said. “It’s great for me to see [that] they have been working hard for other money, let’s give them some.”

ASG members unanimously approved the grant. The funds should mainly go towards the club’s outreach events in local schools as well as pay for specimens and models.

The Financial Mastery Club, the ASL (American Sign Language) Club and the Aerospace and Rocket Club competed for the title of “Outstanding Club of the Year”. Each club representative gave a brief presentation as to why they deserved the title.

Jasper Grenager, president of the Financial Mastery Club, explained that his club hosts entrepreneurial guests from the community who come and talk about their career paths.

The ASL Club President Mercedes Cacho presented the club alongside other club officers. The club meets weekly at a Starbucks with ASL speakers and uses what they learnt in class in the real world.

Although she could not be there in person, Aerospace and Rocket Club president Jazminna Smirni summed up the club’s achievements this past year. Such as earning yearly visits to the Vandenberg Space Force Base and building City College’s first rocket.

The Aerospace and Rocket Club won with seven votes, followed closely by the ASL Club.

Track and Field runner and President of the Student Athlete Advisor Committee, Zet Contreras, represented the club at the meeting and advocated for an ASG athletic commissioner.

The club meets biweekly and aims to offer counsel and guidance to athletes. However, Contreras believes that becoming a part of ASG is essential for athletes at City College, in particular because of the Sport Pavilion Construction.

“There’s a lot of changes coming up, especially with the new building. It’s just going to be a complete turning of the world upside down for a bunch of athletes,” Contreras said. “To have someone that can be a voice for student athletes on ASG I just think it’s very important.”

Thoughts among ASG members were divided on whether a permanent member should be appointed starting next year.

To conclude the meeting, Student Trustee Bruce Tan emphasized the importance of mental health and advocated for more outreach and support for students, with a special mention for student parents. As a reminder, City College provides student health services.

The clinic for medical and health care is in the Student Services Building room 170 and the Wellness Center is located in East Campus Cafeteria room 21. Students can directly go to the Student Services or call 805-730-4098 to book an appointment and ask for information.

The next ASG meeting will be Friday, May 9.