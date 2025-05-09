Senate discusses nominations for faculty awards at last meeting

The Academic Senate held their last meeting of the semester on May 7, where they discussed a variety of nominations for faculty on campus.

The meeting began with a public comment. One of the public comment attendees was former Dean of Health and Human Services and Career Technologies, Alan Price.

Price received a non-renewal contract notice in November 2024 and shared gratitude toward the Senate for their support.

“I also wanted to say thank you for the action that [the senate] took in drafting a resolution along with the Faculty Association,” Price said. “. . . it’s something that I hold very dear and with that I wanted [the senate] to know that I greatly appreciate you.”

The Senate has since stood by Price after the notice was initiated, resulting in a standing ovation and claps all around as Price concluded his speech.

Another public comment was made by Academic Senate past president Kimberly Monda, who gave a brief and emotional speech at her last ever senate meeting.

“I thank you to everybody here,” Monda said.

She reflected on her time at City College and how different things have gotten since COVID-19, but thanked those who supported her while being a part of the Academic Senate.

“Josh [Ramirez], Tara [Carter] and Cornelia [Alsheimer-Barthel], I think you know they are incredible,” Monda said. “Incredible leaders on this campus, and they gave me so much hope, so much advice, and also respect for who I am.”

Once again, everyone stood up to thank Monda for their work and time spent on the Senate.

“Fine example of what leadership looks like,” Academic Senate President Joshua Ramirez said.

Shortly after, Chair of Physical Education, Kathleen O’Connor, was named the 2025-26 faculty lecture nominee. The nominee is a faculty member chosen by colleagues to deliver a speech on a general interest or scholarly subject.

O’Connor said there was no question that next year’s faculty lecture is Monda. She shared the nomination on behalf of the Faculty Lecture Committee.

The Academic Senate took the time to vote for their 2025-2026 vice president. The only nominee was current Vice President, Tara Carter.

“I will gladly accept the nomination,” Carter said.

For the 2025-2026 school year, Ramirez will be Academic Senate past president, Carter as vice president, alongside newly appointed Senate President, Elizabeth Imhof for president-elect.

During the meeting, the senate took time to mention the nominees for the Faculty Excellence Award as well.

Most nominees joined the meeting for a brief introduction by Ramirez. The nominees include history professor Justina Buller, communications professor Mikako Garard, math professor Daniel Giles-Bullicer, School of Extended Learning career counselor Liliana Olguin, and nursing professor and Associate Degree in Nursing Program Director Mary Sullivan.

Each nominee’s work was recognized by the senate for their services at City College.

The Academic Senate will convene on July 23 for a summer meeting.