City College Ambassadors Program set to host prom open to all students

City College Ambassadors Program will host a prom event on May 10 in the East Campus cafeteria.

This year, the Ambassadors Program teamed up with the Associated Student Government (ASG), Basic Needs Center, Umoja, Dream Center, Extended Opportunities Programs and Services (EOPS), and the Student Athlete Advisory Committee to make this event happen. They’re calling it the biggest night of the school year.

The Ambassadors Program wanted to do this last year, but it was a last-minute idea with little time to plan it, and when figuring out how much money they would have to spend, they didn’t get the chance to. The inspiration for prom is to give international students a chance to experience what life is like in the United States, which includes going to school dances like prom.

“A lot of the international students want to experience the United States, and one of the things that comes from the U.S. is like the American dream, is prom,” President of the Ambassadors Program Ethan Van Mullem said.

The theme is formal, starry night, and masquerade. Masks will be provided, but students are encouraged to bring and wear their own. There will be a DJ to play music along with many other activities and events. A photo booth, raffles to win prizes, snacks, and games to play will be provided.

This event is open to all City College students, faculty, staff, and plus ones and is completely free. However, students have to fill out an RSVP form to show that they do plan on coming before Thursday, May 8. Students will also need to bring their student ID card to enter. For any off-campus guest students who are invited, they need to sign a liability form that the Ambassadors Program sent out and will have to show identification.

International students who have never attended a prom before are excited to experience this fun American event for the first time.

“I’m really excited because I’m from Thailand and we don’t have prom there,” International student Jaden Phan said. “I’ve seen it in movies, but I have no idea what it’s like to dress up, get ready and go to the prom so this will be really exciting for us.”

Other students were not only surprised to hear that a prom was taking place, but are excited to dress up for an occasion like that.

“I think it’s nice to have a formal attire event, we don’t get to dress up a lot anymore,” Student Naia Bennitt said.

City College student Sophia Boccali emphasized how the event may bring people together.

“I think that the prom happening would be super cool for the students to have,” Boccali said. “I think that it promotes a sense of community at City College, not just among the students, but also among the staff as well.”