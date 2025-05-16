The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

City College Alumna combines surf and film to serve community

Jenny Keet reflects on her time spent at City College back in 2008
Sylvia Stewart and Mirian Gil Solis
May 16, 2025
Mirian Gil Solis
CEO of Surf Happens Surf School and executive director of Surf Happens Foundation, Jenny Keet beams on May 13 in Carpinteria, Calif. “You can make anything possible with hard work and vision,” Keet said.

City College Alumna Jenny Keet has blended her passion for surfing, filmmaking, and community into a career that bridges both the ocean and the screen. As CEO of Surf Happens Surf School, executive director of the Surf Happens Foundations, and producer behind Jenny and David Films, Keet’s journey began on California’s Central Coast and found momentum when she attended City College in 2008.

Originally from the small town of Nipomo, California, Keet moved to Santa Barbara specifically to join City College’s film program. Entering college in her early 20s as a second-time college student, Keet recalls being struck by the beauty of the campus and the opportunities the campus offered.

“I had a great time, it was my second college experience,” Keet said. “It was so wonderful it gave me the head start I needed.”

Keet spent three years at City College studying film production. During that time, she developed a strong understanding of the film industry and found her passion in documentary filmmaking. Today, she produces content that reflects her deep passion for surfing, wellness, and the environment. 

“[City College] gave me the tools to go out and start my own production company doing documentary work,” Keet said. “I also gained valuable business skills.”

CEO of Surf Happens Surf School and executive director of Surf Happens Foundation, Jenny Keet smiles on May 13 in Carpinteria, Calif. Keet attended City College from 2008 to 2011. (Mirian Gil Solis)

After obtaining her associate degree in 2010, Keet was hired as creative director and operations manager for Surf Happens. Within a year, she was appointed executive director of the Surf Happens Foundation.

Keet continued to be involved with her interest in film, working on an ongoing video project while dividing her time between working at Surf Happens.

In 2023, Keet officially launched Jenny and David Films, an exclusive production studio focused on making higher and more emotionally charged films with a high value placed on women-driven storytelling. Projects range from surf and skate films to intimate documentaries.

She initially fell in love with surfing when she was 15, when her friend bought a surfboard from a yard sale. Keet grabbed her dad’s old surfboard, tucked away in her garage, and decided to give it a go.

“I was instantly hooked,” Keet said. “The feeling’s just incredible.”

Looking back on her college life, Keet echoed the importance of staying resolute and persevering. Through her work in both surf and film, Keet hopes to continue to motivate others to fulfill their dreams.

 

