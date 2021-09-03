Vaqueros return to in-person requires safety compliance

Morning fog rolls in through the entrance to La Playa stadium on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 at City College in Santa Barbara, Calif. The first home game to be played at the stadium since the pandemic will be Tuesday, August 7, 2021.

The fans are back in the stands.

With COVID-19 safety procedures still in place, City College staff has been working on the best way to keep the athletes, coaches and spectators safe.

“We have been following the California Community College Athletic Association’s (CCCAA) requirements for COVID protocols,” said Sports Information Specialist Michael Jorgenson. “For outdoor events, spectators will still be expected to maintain physical distance from non-household members and remain masked at all times.”

There is also a “Healthy Roster” survey that students, staff and outside visitors are required to fill confirming they do not have any COVID-19 symptoms.

City College released the protocol on fans attending indoor athletic events on Wednesday, Sept. 1. Some of those protocols include staying masked, social distancing, and exiting the facility immediately after the event is over along with a few more important rules that are subject to change throughout the year.

Jorgensen said Acting Athletic Director Ellen O’Connor stated it the best, “If you’re not wearing a helmet, you’re wearing a mask.”

To enforce these protocols City College is relying on all the fans to hold themselves and each other accountable for their safety and the safety of others as well as the health experts within the community.

Policies for students who have in-person classes are to wear a mask indoors at all times and to social distance. The most recent policy states all students and staff who are on campus must be vaccinated by Oct. 1.

“This is a team effort which requires all of us to make sure we keep each other accountable and informed as situations continue to evolve,” Jorgenson said.

After opting out of both the Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 seasons, City College is returning to the California Community College Athletic Association athletic competition.

“Visiting team spectators will be able to attend SBCC’s home games this year, provided they follow some basic protocols,” Jorgenson said.

The next athletic events at City College’s Sports Pavilion will be women’s volleyball today at 6 p.m. against Cal Lutheran and Saturday against Cerro Coso at 12 p.m and San Diego Mesa at 4 p.m. Fans will be admitted for today’s game, but tomorrow no outside attendants will be allowed. Games are also available online for live broadcasts.