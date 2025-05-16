Beach volleyball claims conference title and advances to championships

City College’s beach volleyball team claimed a conference title and advanced to the state championships this season.

The Vaqueros had an overall 20-7 record and finished the Western State Conference (WSC) 11-1, only losing against Santa Monica College. They are co-champions of the WSC alongside Santa Monica College. Beach Volleyball hadn’t won a conference title since the 2022 season.

The team’s hard work this season didn’t go unnoticed as they advanced to the state championships on May 8. They came up third in the state championships and almost advanced to the championship game.

This season, the Vaqueros almost had an entire lineup of freshmen. In their first season, the freshmen accomplished a WSC title and advancement to the state championships.

The beach volleyball team season has come to an end, but based on the team’s results they had a successful, determined and hardworking season.