Beach volleyball claims conference title and advances to championships

Viviana Ruiz, Sports Editor
May 16, 2025
Robert Wilson
SBCC women’s beach volleyball player Tana Long (No. 7) dives to save the ball during a match on April 11, in Santa Barbara, Calif. Long is fully extended on the sand at East Beach Park as she reaches out to keep the play alive.

City College’s beach volleyball team claimed a conference title and advanced to the state championships this season.

SBCC women’s beach volleyball players Nevaeh Tillett (No. 4) and Kaylin Cooney (No. 14) attempt to save the ball during a match on April 11, in Santa Barbara, Calif.Tillett dives to make the save while Cooney stays in motion to continue the play at East Beach Park. (Robert Wilson)

The Vaqueros had an overall 20-7 record and finished the Western State Conference (WSC) 11-1, only losing against Santa Monica College. They are co-champions of the WSC alongside Santa Monica College. Beach Volleyball hadn’t won a conference title since the 2022 season. 

SBCC women’s beach volleyball players Lina Husek (No. 2) and Tana Long (No. 7) celebrate after scoring a point on April 11, in Santa Barbara, Calif.
They are seen at East Beach Park exchanging a high-five after the successful play. (Robert Wilson)

The team’s hard work this season didn’t go unnoticed as they advanced to the state championships on May 8. They came up third in the state championships and almost advanced to the championship game. 

SBCC women’s beach volleyball player Lina Husek (No. 2) spikes the ball during a match on April 11, in Santa Barbara, Calif. She jumps to deliver an attack over the net at East Beach Park. (Robert Wilson)

This season, the Vaqueros almost had an entire lineup of freshmen. In their first season, the freshmen accomplished a WSC title and advancement to the state championships.

SBCC women’s beach volleyball player Tana Long (No. 7) dives to save the ball during a match on April 11, in Santa Barbara, Calif. Long is fully extended on the sand at East Beach Park as she reaches out to keep the play alive, while her teammate Lina Husek (No. 2) runs forward to prepare for the next attack. (Robert Wilson)

The beach volleyball team season has come to an end, but based on the team’s results they had a successful, determined and hardworking season.

SBCC women’s beach volleyball player Tana Long (No. 7) jumps to spike the ball during a match on April 11, in Santa Barbara, Calif. She is captured mid-air at East Beach Park as she attacks the ball over the net. (Robert Wilson)

