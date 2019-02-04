This week’s crime: naked man in school bathroom and intoxicated bookstore employee

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Between Nov. 15 and 29

Two female City College students notified Campus Security that they were being harassed by a male City College student at the Wake Campus. The students said the harassment happened several times between Nov. 15-29. One of the female students remarked that it was cold and the male student told her that she could “sit on [his] lap and get warm.” Another female student reported that the student had made soft, animalistic grunting noises when walking behind her. The student was referred to the dean of student discipline.

Between Dec. 1 and 10

A student reported receiving multiple threats of violence through social media from Dec. 1-10 from an ex-boyfriend. Campus Security advised her to call the police and she made a report. The student was then picked up by a family member.

Dec. 3 — between 12:50 p.m. and 3:10 p.m.

A City College student reported that their bicycle had been stolen from the bicycle rack next to the Physical Education Building. The bike was valued at $500.

Dec. 3 — between 3 p.m. and 8:20 p.m.

A City College student reported that their bicycle had been stolen outside the Learning Resources Center building. The bike was secured with a cable style lock. They estimated the value of the bike to be $1,000.

Dec. 7 — between 12:19 p.m. and 12:45 p.m.

A City College student reported that their bicycle had been stolen from the bicycle rack near Rencheria St. The owner’s bicycle helmet and cable style lock were left in place of the bike. The value of the bicycle is unknown.

Dec. 12 — 8:25 a.m.

Security received a report from a City College staff member at 8:25 a.m. regarding a disturbance in a white Honda that was parked on the first level of the West Campus parking structure (5-1). The male suspect was no longer around when security arrived but a female student said he was trying to take her car keys and made threats to harm her. The suspect was not a City College student. Campus Security asked if the student wanted to call the police, to which she replied she did not. She said that the police had already been involved in previous similar incidents between the couple.

Jan. 11 — 2:38 p.m.

A temporary employee at the campus Bookstore was reported to be under the influence. The campus Bookstore staff noticed that he was slurring his words and holding on to the counter for balance. When security arrived they noticed his eyes were bloodshot and noticed an alcohol smell. He had difficulty walking which he attributed to an injured knee. Campus Security asked the employee to leave the premises and walk to the bus stop but he refused. Campus Security then contacted 911 and sent police officers to the scene. He was transported off campus but not placed under arrest.

Jan. 17 — 4:05 p.m.

A City College student reported a suspicious man in the men’s restroom at the top of the stadium. He was allegedly naked and tearing pieces of paper with a knife. Security immediately called the police after being notified by the staff. When police officers arrived to the scene the person in question was nowhere to be found. Police and security then searched the campus but were unable to find the suspect.

Jan. 22 — 6 p.m.

Campus Security discovered a badly damaged light pole on the top level of the West Campus parking structure (5-4). It appeared as though a vehicle ran into it, cracking the cement base.