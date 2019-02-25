This week’s crime: Another bike theft, parking spot slam down

Feb. 13- 10:45 a.m.

In parking lot 2-c, a male City College student allegedly honked his horn at a female student who he believed had cut him off. She then flipped him off. He said he then parked his car and went looking for her vehicle. He tried to stop her as she was driving by standing in front of her car and he said that she did not slow down her car causing him to jump out of the way to avoid being hit.

He slammed his hand on her hood and on the driver’s side window as she drove past.

The female student later said that the male student had entered the parking lot very fast as she was pulling into a new lane. She claimed he then stopped, ran up to her car and slammed his hand on the hood, hit her window and yelled at her. She was frightened by his behavior and drove to a different parking lot. The male student has met with the dean.

Feb. 14- 6:55 p.m. and 7:02 p.m.

A female City College student parked her silver bike against the wall of entrance to the West Snack Shop, and saw it had been stolen when she came out less than 10 minutes later. The student did not lock the bike, and estimates it at around $200.