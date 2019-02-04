Embattled VP Maas paid nearly full salary during admin leave
February 4, 2019
Vice-President of Business Services Lyndsay Maas was paid in full for 59 of the 67 days she was placed on Administrative leave, according to her paystubs from the college for the months of November and December 2018, The Channels learned.
Maas received some $23,000 in gross pay over these two months. In addition, she was paid a sum of about $14,000 for January, according to City College. The college has not yet provided The Channels the exact payroll record for January, but did confirm that she was paid up until the day of her return, Jan. 25, 2019.
Superintendent-President Anthony Beebe sent out a college wide email Nov. 20, 2018 announcing Maas was placed on unpaid leave after her use of a racial slur the day prior, but did not notify the campus her leave became paid a week later. The only pay she lost was for eight days, around $5,000.
“It is standard procedure in organizations to place an employee on ‘paid administrative leave’ while reviewing or investigating a matter involving the employee,” Beebe told the Channels in response to the paystubs. “Given Vice President Maas is a permanent classified employee under Education Code section 88013(b), the college had no legal authority to place her on unpaid administrative leave without her consent.
“Vice President Maas consented to being placed on ‘unpaid administrative leave’ for 8 days, following the November 14 gender equity meeting,” he wrote. “Following this agreed 8 days of unpaid leave per 88013(b), Vice President Maas returned to paid administrative leave status, like any other permanent employee who is placed on administrative leave.”
Because Beebe did not stipulate Maas’ administrative leave was only unpaid for the first week, many members of the public as well as local media reported she had been unpaid for the entire 67 day period.
When Maas said the unabbreviated version of the n-word at the Nov. 19 Equity Work Group meeting in reference to harassment a student experienced, many campus members protested her employment and demanded her immediate resignation. Other campus members argued, though, that being put on unpaid leave was sufficient retribution.
At the Dec. 13 Board of Trustees meeting, item 8.1 on the agenda listed Maas’ unpaid leave as “11/19/18-TBD,” although by that time she was receiving pay again.
When The Channels reached out to Maas for a comment, she said her focus is “to get back to work leading the Business Services Division and continue to make progress on many important projects.”
“I am supportive of the efforts the College is undertaking to determine meaningful professional development, training and education in the areas of anti-racism, equity and inclusion,” Maas wrote. “Dr. Beebe expects all of President’s Cabinet to participate in these efforts – and I wholeheartedly support it.”
Maas returned to work Jan. 25, 2019 and will continue to serve as the Vice-President of Business Services. Maas’ annual salary is upwards of $168,000.
This story has been updated to include the paragraph stating that Maas’s leave was listed as unpaid from 11/19/18-TBD in the Board of Trustees Dec. 13 meeting agenda.
So when the Board of Trustees reported during their meeting on December 13 in Item 8.1 that her unpaid leave end date was “TBD” was it not already determined that she was back being paid? 8 days from November 20, 2018 would be before December 13, 2018, would it not?
https://www.boarddocs.com/ca/sbcc/Board.nsf/Public
Ed Code 88013;
(b) Any employee designated as a permanent employee shall be subject to disciplinary action only for cause as prescribed by rule or regulation of the governing board, but the governing board’s determination of the sufficiency of the cause for disciplinary action shall be conclusive.
Who’s going to ask Tony Beebe to explain how this part of Ed Code applies to the gibberish he supplied about why Lyndsay was paid when everyone (including Board reporting) was saying she wasn’t? I’ll wait.
Is it time for the vote of no confidence yet? Tony B. told us it was unpaid leave, conveniently failing to mention that it was only unpaid for 8 days. This made him look like he was taking decisive action when he wasn’t, and Maas–who earns almost double what most faculty earn–gets a paid vacation. This is leadership?
This is proof you live in an imperfect world. Deal with it. College is the time you replace your childhood needs for authority figures, and figure things out for yourself. Your call if you use this transition time productively, or destructively. SBCC provides a fine crucible for you to explore your options.
Welcome back, Ms Maas. What happened to you should never happen on this campus again. Never.