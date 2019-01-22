Administrator to return to duties after intense campus scrutiny
January 22, 2019
After a contentious campus-wide dispute last November, outraged college members demanded the resignation of an administrator after she used the unabbreviated version of the n-word— but Vice-President of Business Services Lyndsay Maas will return to her position Friday.
In a single sentence, Superintendent-President Anthony Beebe made the announcement via email Tuesday before quickly moving into a discussion about the anti-racism work he and other members of the college have committed to over the winter break.
“To begin with, as many of you know, the Vice President of Business Services, Lyndsay Maas, has been on leave,” his email read. “She has informed the college of her decision to return to the college, resuming duties Friday, January 25th.”
The campus groups who had demanded Maas’ resignation in November had also urged that there be “meaningful, ongoing, and in person anti-racism training” and “an independent council or entity which will have the responsibility of reviewing harassment claims and determining the appropriate responses” in their letter addressed to Beebe and the Board of Trustees.
Although Maas did not resign, it appeared the remainder of Beebe’s Tuesday email was meant to satisfy the other two requests.
“On Wednesday, January 9th, the Board of Trustees, College Planning Council members, and others joined a day-long retreat on anti-racism,” Beebe wrote. “The retreat was facilitated by Professor Rhonda Magee… Her knowledge, skill, and caring style showed us so many things about racism, helping us to look deeply within ourselves.
“It was a powerful way to start the new year and a step forward in our anti-racism work.”
In response to the demands to hire an outside entity to respond to harassment claims, Beebe said he has explored Bias Response Team approaches as well as UCSB’s Office of the Ombuds. He added that he will be inviting Ombud experts to City College to “help us going forward.”
Beebe said the Ombud experts will be at a future College Planning Council meeting this semester. There will also be a discussion about Crossroads Anti-Racism Trainings at the Academic Senate meeting this Wednesday.
Why would it be Maas’s decision to return to campus? If she was placed on unpaid leave as disciplinary action, it is absolutely not her decision to return to campus. Is Tony Beebe just trying to skirt responsibility for bringing her back by saying it was her decision to return? Don’t worry my man, we are all giving you credit for this one.
If the unpaid administrative leave deprived Ms Maas of her oontractual and due process rights, the college would be actionable for their arbitrary, hasty and ill–founded decision to put her on unpaid administrative leave. There are far better uses for college dollars than intentionally setting themselves up for a lawsuit.
All this because it was ‘unabbreviated’… Not that it was in a racist or hurtful manner or use, but just because she said the actual word instead of saying “N-word”. Stupid and a waste of time, money and energy. What this article is saying is that had she just ABBREVIATED the word, nothing would have been wrong and nothing would have happened!
As silly as can be. What a bunch of Dipsticks… Opps, sorry, I mean D-worders…
@Elizabeth-you are either being willfully ignorant or are just plain ignorant, either way-your opinion on what was said and how it was said doesn’t matter because you, like many like on comment sections about this mess, weren’t there in the meeting where it was said. In 1940, Langston Hughes told us “Used rightly or wrongly, ironically or seriously, of necessity for the sake of realism, or impishly for the sake of comedy, it doesn’t matter.” More likely, you’re just being purposefully inflammatory by making this comment and especially trying to equate your use of “dipsticks” with the n-word, especially by using the example of some pretend “d-word.” The n-word (unabbreviated) has always been used (and still is) to dehumanize Black people and is both grotesque and violent. Ask almost anyone and they will tell you that they would never use the unabbreviated, hard r form in any professional setting (whether simply quoting the use of it or otherwise). And I said “almost anyone” because clearly you and Miss Maas needed to be told this.
@Legion Many employers know that any use is unacceptable, even quoting it. Netflix just fired their VP for using the unabbreviated term in meetings when discussing offensive terms used in comedy. Please do read the President’s memo about the incident: https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/live-feed/jonathan-friedland-exits-netflix-1122675
Lynsday Maas needs to go. Board Members Croninger, Nielsen, and Gallardo need to go. And Tony Beebe needs to go. When is the vote of no confidence coming, SBCC?
Bernstein, There is no call for a vote of no confidence against anyone at SBCC. You are in a learning environment. This is a teaching moment. When will your own no tolerance attitude and Hollywood Reporter dictats finally sigh their own last gasps? Community is moving forward. Please join part this movement.
@Legion-“In a sign of the changes roiling academia, faculties are voting no-confidence in university and college presidents six times as frequently as a decade ago.” From:
https://www.wsj.com/articles/no-confidence-college-faculties-rebel-with-more-votes-against-leadership-1526727601
And no-the SBCC community isnt moving forward. It’s been in turmoil for almost a year now. And it’s not like anyone thought Beebe was an effective or respected leader before then. About two years ago, then Academic Senate President Presilla Butler was calling for a Vote of No Confidence. Too bad she didn’t get more momentum. It’d be nice to have navigated 2018 with someone that knows what they’re doing as Superintendent-President.
Are you going to apply for the CEO position if you drive out the current Superintendent, Mr Bernstein? Tell us more about the CEO talent pool that SBCC, according to you, is missing.
From the community perspective, Dr Beebe has been an excellent choice. Don’t assume internal politics are the only factor at stake here, or even an internal vote of no confidence.
Campus politics often are hotbeds of internecine warfare. This is a given. Public is more concerned about the ultimate education quality of the courses SBCC offers, which do not seem under attack. As long as transfer rates remain high and certificates are granted, we on the outside continue to express confidence in Dr Beebe’s leadership, as well as the college itself.
@Legion, funny you seem to think that a COMMUNITY COLLEGE is run by a “CEO.” This isn’t the first article comment section that you have said Tony Beebe’s position is CEO and asked who would be willing to serve in this roll. I gave you a long list of potential candidates for this position then. It was kind of long. It started with Dr. Pamela Ralston, mentioned former EVP Paul Jarrell, retired Dean Marilynn Spaventa, and many more. I wish I had Lori Gaskin on speed dial, I’d call her daily to beg her to come back as Superintendent-President.
Not to mention-it’s a bit silly you are trying to defend Beebe with something like “well, he’s the only one willing to do this job!” That’s not saying a lot, is it?
Other colleges around the country are handling what we are experiencing her so much better than we are: https://www.latimes.com/local/education/la-me-edu-occidental-college-prez-resign-20190127-story.html
The community shouldn’t be that happy with SBCC. Our enrollments are going down every semester (that is well published), our funding from the state is being lost (also well known), our reputation is being affected with Beebe’s mishandling of so much, and campus morale is VERY low. We are losing quality students and quality instructors over lots of stuff that is being mishandled by the administration all the time, just not all of it gets headlines. You might think Tony Beebe is a nice guy because he shakes your hand and tells you everything is great, but you probably think the guy who sold you your used car is a super-nice guy too. They’re both pulling a fast one on you.
Employees at tax payer funded institutions who claim they have “VERY low morale” need to quit and find employment in the private sector. If they remain, they are toxic and corrosive to the overall SBCC mission. Tax payers do not reward claims of “bad morale”. It is the duty of each employee to bring their very best morale to the job they are paid by the taxpayers to carry out.