SBCC+community+reveals+favorite+memories+around+Santa+Barbara

This spring semester, The Channels launched our first ever engagement journalism project. This multimedia feature asked students and members of the City College community to reflect on and share stories and photos of their favorite memories made in Santa Barbara.

Stephane Rapp, Santa Barbara

Bringing up my two inspiring daughters.

Ana Paula Dutra, Santa Barbara

One of my favorite memories in Santa Barbara is paddling with the dolphins. I had witnessed many times from the shore, pods of dolphins swimming along the Santa Barbara beaches. The day I was able to paddle and be surrounded by a small pod of seven dolphins was unforgettable. The dolphins were not moving too fast and I was able to paddle alongside them for quite a while. I had sat on my board to appear less imposing and got closer to them. The dolphins that were more curious kept coming closer until one swam right next to my board and made eye contact with me. Eventually, the dolphins started to swim away faster. Only then, I realized how far from shore I had paddled, but each paddle back brought me closer to the beautiful views of the American Riviera. It was a life changing experience.

Dylan Lyke, Santa Barbara

My favorite memory in Santa Barbara would have to be my freshman year when my close group of friends and I decided to do a beach day. We got up early and got all the stuff we needed: chairs, blankets, snacks, and even a dye table. We then hauled it all down to the beach closest to us and spent the entire day there. We played dye, made drinks and listened to music. At sunset we decided to make a fire out of some driftwood we found and stayed even longer. It was perfect! We all walked home to Tropicana Gardens, watched a movie together, and fell asleep slumber party style. To this day we all still hang out and I couldn’t imagine a better group of friends!

Anna Grace Butler, Santa Barbara

My favorite memory in Santa Barbara is probably any time I take my dog to the beach. He always has so much fun and I love taking him on doggy play dates with my friends. The beaches are honestly my favorite part of Santa Barbara and growing up here I truly don’t appreciate it enough.

Hannah Croshaw, Santa Barbara

Some of my favorite SB memories include surfing out at Devereaux in the late winter/early spring. Walking down to the waves you can run across sand dollars and sea pickles. In low tide, it’s especially easy to see baby leopard sharks cruising around in the shallows. When you’re out on the ocean, waiting for a wave, you can see cormorants diving for fish, pelicans slapping their wings on the water, and white herons perched on beds of kelp. If you walk farther up the beach and turn the corner onto the sand you can see sandpipers at the protected nursery! It’s such an incredible beach, with amazing wildlife.

Chernor A. Diallo, Santa Barbara

My favorite memory in Santa Barbara is being a part of the Associated Students Government as the Student Trustee. I’m able to learn a lot while meeting a group of students who share different perspectives on important and sometimes controversial topics. It’s fun and educational being able to experience all of those things while representing the student body, giving a memorable college experience to all.

Casandra Mullen, Goleta

Walking along the trail on campus in Santa Barbara, with the beautiful view of the ocean at West Beach. This memory means a lot to me because I can let my thoughts wander and remember the good time I had while feeling safe. This memory is my absolute favorite.

Citlaly Chavez, Chicago, IL.

I really enjoyed it because it was my first time visiting Santa Barbara and the first time getting to see Melissa since she moved there from Chicago.

Jimmy Friery, Santa Barbara

A lot of my time spent in Santa Barbara has been during the pandemic. The silver lining was that everything outdoors was open, and spending time outside just hit a little harder than usual since we were constantly cooped up indoors. Some of my favorite memories have been walking around City College during the pandemic on late summer afternoons with an old friend, especially around sunset. Everything was always calm and felt as an escape from being trapped indoors.

Lauren Arias, Santa Barbara

I have so many great memories in Santa Barbara it’s hard to choose just one. I would say it’s the little moments though; my favorite memories have happened on the most random days, just hanging out with my best friends and neighbors in each other’s houses.

Grace Miller, Santa Barbara

One of my favorite memories in Santa Barbara was when my roommates’ friends all came to visit and we spent the whole weekend together. We stayed up till 5 a.m. for three nights in a row and had so much fun. I will always cherish those memories.

Malia Menig, Goleta

Dancing in the streets with all of my friends for my birthday masquerade ball.

Abril Jimenez, Carpinteria

When Harry Styles came to Blenders in Montecito while I was working and I met him.

Mariela Lara, Ojai

Walking through State Street and enjoying the beach.

Paola Torres, Carpinteria

When I was younger, I’d always look forward to every weekend when I used to go to PinkBerry with my family and afterwards go on a walk at the beach.

Tanya Sanchez, Santa Barbara

My favorite memory is going to the zoo to see the capybaras! Before going, I hadn’t been to the zoo since I was in elementary school. I found out there were capybaras at the zoo when I saw an advertisement on State Street that they were there. It’s my happiest memory!!

Claire Schott, Santa Barbara

The first time I ever sat down at the beach to watch the sunset with a Baja Blast.

Alexia Cabral, Santa Barbara

My favorite memory would have to be last summer when my friends from the Bay Area came down to visit me. We explored Santa Barbara and Isla Vista, got to eat a bunch of super good food and hung out at the beach, which was our favorite part. It was super nice to have my best friends with me after not seeing them for a while, it brought me comfort and joy!

Taylon Khalid Bolden, Goleta

My favorite memory in Santa Barbara was when I found my true passion for basketball and got to be with my team over the summer training. Even though we had to run in masks, it was the greatest experience of my life.

Alondra Lazaro Gonzalez, Santa Barbara

My fondest memories have happened on State Street, the most visited street in Santa Barbara by locals and tourists. I can recall every Fourth of July and Fiestas parades, at times with scorching hot weather while other times overcast and humid. I recalled the first trick-or-treating with my eldest daughter for Halloween who was two years old, when it took us almost two hours to walk three blocks. Most importantly I remember the times when my hard-working mother would take my sister and I, on her only day off of the week, to Rite-Aid when it used to be Thrifty’s to buy an ice cream cone, they used to be 69 cents back then.

Raven Berse, Santa Barbara

My favorite memory in Santa Barbara is walking up and down State Street with my friends and hanging out at the beach.

Marlen Valle, Santa Barbara

My favorite memory in Santa Barbara is probably going to the chalk festivals in May at the Mission.