From the Amalfi Coast to the California Coast, Channels readers share photographs of their joy

The golden gate bridge in a bed of clouds with the San Fransisco city in the back. “Like the bridge, joy will push through other feelings and pop out above everything else. Joy holds strong when it comes to life while also putting everything else in a better light then before it came in,” Nate Johnstone wrote. “Joy puts a perspective on things that allows us to view life in a better and happier manner. Like the red of the bridge, it reflects to others around and spreads out into the rest of the world.” (Nate Johnstone)