SBCC Mixtape
As music continues to shape our identities and reflect our emotions, The Channels wants to celebrate its power to connect and inspire. We’re reaching out to our community, students, faculty, staff, and local members asking the question: What is your personal theme song?
Is there a song that makes you feel unstoppable? One that boosts your confidence or reminds you of your strength? We want to know the track that defines you, the song that speaks to your unique journey.
Below is the official Spotify SBCC Mixtape.
“Santa Barbara” by Rebelution
I have a variety of songs I could have chosen, from different genres. But “Santa Barbara” by Rebelution feels particularly fitting. I love this song because it makes me feel good and I like to think of it like a love letter to Santa Barbara. So when I’m missing it, this is the song I turn on and I reminisce frolicking around Santa Barbara with all my favorite people.
“Fire on the Horizon” by Stick Figure makes me feel like the world is beginning and ending at the same time.
This song is very special to me because it gives me a vision in my head of the world being on fire and rebirthing itself into something even more beautiful. When I hear this song, I see new animals and new plants being born, and clean oceans, and it makes me feel really safe. when I used to think about the world ending or in any situation something going wrong, I would overthink it and build up so much anxiety about it. This song gives me a perspective of something even better coming out of the world ending or such a disastrous situation. This makes me go more with the flow of life and letting things happen and seeking the rebirth of something better coming out of it rather than expecting what is more convenient to me and being disappointed because I closed my mind to a specific idea. This song makes me realize that if I trust myself and finding love and beauty in anything, then that is all that matters because when you make it that simple, it becomes that simple, and it brings me inner peace. I see it now as riding with the waves of life than fighting against them and having them crash down on me, which can result in drowning.
“Radioactive” by Imagine Dragons
The beat starts off slow like literally waking up in the morning and the beat slowly progresses, just as we do when we go about our day. When the drop hits, it’s very empowering almost. It’s hard not to nod your head to the beat and feel like things are going to be alright, regardless of what you’re going through. It’s like a musical support system.
“Uncle ACE” by Blood Orange
When I listen to this song, I think of how it felt to listen to it with my friends last summer on our long bike rides to go dance the night away. A few notes of the melody are enough to take me back to these moments. The wind in our hair, dresses flapping on our thighs, the smell of the sea, and the stars above us. We were living in the moment, and there’s no doubt that’s what happiness is all about.
“Nonstop” by Drake
This song makes me feel unstoppable because of its relentless energy and confidence. The beat is hypnotic, and the lyrics remind me to stay focused, keep moving forward, and block out distractions. Whenever I hear it, I get into a mindset of grinding, pushing past obstacles, and staying locked in on my goals. It’s the perfect soundtrack for ambition and self-belief.
“OUT THE ASHES” by DEITY and Verbla
“Out the Ashes” is a powerful anthem of perseverance and transformation. The song tells the story of rising from hardship and adversity to turning dreams into reality through action and resilience. From struggles with cash to achieving success, it celebrates the journey of rising above challenges, staying focused and claiming what’s deserved. In short it’s being in a depressive episode in “the abyss” and overcoming demons and rising “out the ashes” like a phoenix.
“Right Where I Belong” by Fearless Soul
I feel like I have lived most of my life in fear yet I expect myself to do more, be more and go farther in my career and in life. This song touched my soul and has helped me realize that every experience has led me to this moment and this moment is all I have. Now I am celebrating where I’ve been, embracing each and every moment, excited for all that’s still ahead of me. I am right where I belong and loving life more than I ever have. Thank you life!
“Confidently Lost” by Sabrina Claudio
The song is such a vibe. From the melody to the rustic vibrations in her voice the first thing I focus on is the beat. If a beat captures my ears the lyrics come next. This song resonates with me because it’s about navigating life alone. Many people assume if one’s alone then one’s lost or sad and that’s not true. Being alone and being okay with it can be a powerful awakening moment. I’m not saying to always navigate life alone, however, learn to be alone and trust yourself without being persuaded or triggered by outside noise. I believe we’d all be happier if we learned to trust ourselves.
“Mystified (2017 Remaster)” by Fleetwood Mac
This is one of my favorite songs ever with the dreamy and ethereal elements to the sound composition. The lyrical component is more simplistic yet I feel like the line “you got me mystified” repeating is how I feel about many things. It feels like a love song toward life and how beautiful [life] is. I think “you” in the song is so easily interchangeable and it has applied to so many contexts. Sometimes this song is like a positive affirmation coming from Christine Mcvie to me.
“(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love, and Understanding” by Elvis Costello & The Attractions
It’s a close tie, but today “(What’s So Funny ’Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding” is my go-to theme song. Ever since I first heard it in ’79 it has felt like an anthem for the kind of world I hope for, fierce, and ache for something better. “What a Wonderful World” by Louis Armstrong is never far behind whether I’m feeling low or dancing in a field of sunflowers. Armstrong reminds me there’s still beauty worth believing in.
“My Only Joy” by Jonathan Butler
This is an instrumental song in the area of smooth jazz. It is an uplifting melody with no words and the title states its focus, joy!
“Idol” by BTS
It’s chorus “you can’t stop me lovin’ myself,” is important in these days when bullying, social media, and superficiality undermine people’s confidence in themselves. BTS continually pushes people to be their best and to follow their own hearts, regardless of public pressure. They have challenged racism, have retained grace, and are inspirational in many ways. Powerful lyrics, extraordinary synchronized dance, acrobatic vocals, trend-setting fashion, superior production, respect/love for their fans, and genuine kindness emanate from BTS.
“Far Away” by EASHA
It’s exactly what I wanna do, “I wanna go far away, where nobody knows my name. Nothing to prove, nothing to lose, starting over, starting new everywhere but here”. But it’s an upbeat song. So it’s not cynical or negative, but just genuinely that feeling of constantly chasing after “going far away” (in a good way). It encourages you to do something new, something different in a new place!
“Grace” By Jelly Roll
The lyrics are awe-inspiring and it’s important to find hope when the times are the hardest. Grace leads us all to hope.
“Float On” by Modest Mouse
It’s a great reminder that no matter what life throws at you, as long as you can float along with it and remember that everything always changes, you’ll be fine. What seems like it might be a really bad situation right now, maybe a good story later. It’s a reminder not to take life too seriously and that things will always get better, no matter how bad they see him in the moment.
“This is Me” by Keala Settle, The Greatest Showman Orchestra
I chose This Is Me from The Greatest Showman because it embodies resilience, courage, and self-acceptance. The song speaks about facing adversity, staying true to oneself, and pursuing dreams despite obstacles. It reminds me that even with my imperfections, I can succeed in my goals as long as I stay determined and believe in myself. The lyrics I selected capture this spirit perfectly:
“When the sharpest words wanna cut me down
I’m gonna send a flood, gonna drown ’em out
I am brave, I am bruised
I am who I’m meant to be, this is me
Look out ’cause here I come
And I’m marching on to the beat I drum
I’m not scared to be seen
I make no apologies, this is me.”
This part of the song inspires me to confidently embrace who I am, knowing that challenges and flaws don’t define me; they make me stronger.
“Cowpoke” by Colter Wall
I’m really into country music (which people don’t really expect) and I really love the vibe of old ranching/cowboy style music with good lyrics. The lyrics and especially the use of harmonica in the song make it really special to me. Even though “Cowpoke” is an old western song, Colter Wall’s unique voice and remake of the song just make it stand above the rest.
“Umi Says” by Mos Def
I love how he layers multiple meanings throughout the song. He reminds us to share our “light with the world,” how none of us is perfect and that we don’t need to be to make a difference, how the present is what matters most, the wisdom of elders, the liberation of black folks from harm and more. An extra bonus is that the song is just a straight-up smooth jam!
“Don’t Worry, Be Happy” by Bobby McFerrin
It has a great rhythm and a pleasing, upbeat feel to it. These lyrics say it all, “In every life we have some trouble, when you worry you make it double. Don’t worry, be happy!”
“Closing Time” by Semisonic
I like the music and melody of this song, but I especially love the following line, “Every new beginning comes from some other beginning’s end”. Rather than being sad when something you love comes to an end, focus on what is now on the horizon to fill that same spot in your life.
“Beneath a Phrygian Sky” by Loreena McKennitt
Since I was a young girl I have been fascinated by two things, women’s rights and history. Loreena McKennitt manages to blend her language to make this song relate to both. It speaks of the importance of history, the importance of love and the importance of fighting for what you believe in. Even if we lose, we must keep fighting for the truth. When I have down days, this song, Moonlight on the ocean and wind song, makes me want to wake up again to a new day.
“Both Sides Now” by Joni Mitchell
In 2000 Joni Mitchell released an album called “Both Sides Now” featuring her signature song. What makes this rendition hauntingly beautiful is the fact that Mitchell has experienced ‘both sides’ now as an 81- year old woman. The lyrics of this song celebrate youth, wisdom and coming to terms with life’s illusions. As you get older, life can smash our hearts and ideals. Yet, we have to adapt to life’s changing circumstances while at the same time not abandoning our dreams. As an older student, I have been able to evaluate my life from both sides. There is the yearning for things to be different and yet, with age, comes the wisdom that acceptance is what is needed in order to be at peace with life. This spring I will graduate from SBCC and continue my studies at UCSB as a Global Studies major. It was always my dream to finish college and earn a degree.
“Para Vivir” by El Kanka and Silvana Estrada
Between the wise advice of not carrying unnecessary burdens, learning that ‘water always flows back to the sea,’ and accepting that suffering is also part of our journey, the song encourages us to find our own way, learn how to trust and to make sure we are emitting love. The melodic guitar and trumpet, paired with the sweet voices and profound lyrics, feel like a simple, yet profound guide to living.