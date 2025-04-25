SBCC Mixtape

Ella Walker, 20, Community Member

“Fire on the Horizon” by Stick Figure makes me feel like the world is beginning and ending at the same time.

This song is very special to me because it gives me a vision in my head of the world being on fire and rebirthing itself into something even more beautiful. When I hear this song, I see new animals and new plants being born, and clean oceans, and it makes me feel really safe. when I used to think about the world ending or in any situation something going wrong, I would overthink it and build up so much anxiety about it. This song gives me a perspective of something even better coming out of the world ending or such a disastrous situation. This makes me go more with the flow of life and letting things happen and seeking the rebirth of something better coming out of it rather than expecting what is more convenient to me and being disappointed because I closed my mind to a specific idea. This song makes me realize that if I trust myself and finding love and beauty in anything, then that is all that matters because when you make it that simple, it becomes that simple, and it brings me inner peace. I see it now as riding with the waves of life than fighting against them and having them crash down on me, which can result in drowning.





