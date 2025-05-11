The other half of college: a glimpse at student living conditions in Santa Barbara
In the midst of a nationwide housing crisis, California has experienced some of its most dramatic effects in recent years. The cost of rent in Santa Barbara has seen an average increase of 66% in the last decade, with housing units containing four or more bedrooms experiencing an increase of around 87%, according to the City of Santa Barbara 2024 Rent Survey for the South Coast. For many local students, the rising costs of living have shaped not just where they live, but how they live, resulting in crowded living spaces, shared meals and for some, a sense of community.
Footsteps away from City College’s campus is Beach City apartment complex, the closest option to on-campus housing there is. Students have made up the majority of Beach City’s community since it was purchased and converted into student housing by developer Ed St George in 2013. The close proximity to their classes and peers make it a popular first choice for students who want to fully immerse themselves in the college experience.
With student housing that embodies the college experience comes the ramifications of a chaotic environment. The front door of Beach City resident Nick’s shared apartment remained broken for an extended period of time.
“I knew some people when I first moved here that were doing something they shouldn’t have been. This house got raided, this door got kicked in, and so that’s just been messed up ever since,” he said.
Students often cite excessive noise as an obstacle that prevents them from completing their schoolwork.
“There’s definitely times where it’s quiet, but I usually do schoolwork in the library, it’s easier to focus there,” film production student Joaquin Laborin said.
As many students know, if there’s one space in the home where the coordination of roommates is put on display, it’s the kitchen. When communication falls through, the writing is on the walls: dishes pile up, unknown substances smear the counters, and trash cans remain filled for days. On the other side of the spectrum, housemates who work in unison are able to not only keep the space where they eat clean, but also personalize it as their own, decorating it with posters, magnets, and handwritten notes that reflect their characters.
Above Stewart’s ceiling in the attic live students Nataliya Pyatkovska and Ella Walker. Insufficient air ventilation in their loft means Pyatkovska and her roommate must take matters into their own hands with box fans and heaters to combat the weather. With air comes the scents of the kitchen below
“Every Saturday morning it’s like a bacon factory up in here,” Walker said.
For the past two years, Raquel Smith, a staff writer for The Channels, has shared her two-bedroom apartment with fellow students Ella and Momo. When searching for housing, Smith prioritized a calm, quiet space to avoid the more chaotic student living environments. Her housing search took around four months.
A short walk from City College’s campus sits the Arroyo House, a two-story, nine-bedroom student housing unit where 25 students reside. Rent is divided based on how many people share each room, rather than by the house as a whole. Common areas such as the kitchen, living room, and balconies are shared by everyone.
“You gain some good relationships. I can see myself still being in contact with a lot of the people I’ve met here for a very long time,” said theatre arts student Charlie Schurmer, reflecting on the benefits of living in a large house.
Another popular housing option for students going to school in Santa Barbara county is the unincorporated beachside community, Isla Vista. The student dominated population of 15,500 (per the 2020 census) is known for its parties and vibrant nightlife. Established in 2016, the Isla Vista Community Services District serves as the area’s local government.
Rent in Isla Vista maintains the highest average cost in the county according to a housing (per survey conducted by the City of Santa Barbara (Rental Housing Survey | City of Santa Barbara).