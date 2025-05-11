The other half of college: a glimpse at student living conditions in Santa Barbara

The many obstacles

With student housing that embodies the college experience comes the ramifications of a chaotic environment. The front door of Beach City resident Nick’s shared apartment remained broken for an extended period of time.

“I knew some people when I first moved here that were doing something they shouldn’t have been. This house got raided, this door got kicked in, and so that’s just been messed up ever since,” he said.

Students often cite excessive noise as an obstacle that prevents them from completing their schoolwork.

“There’s definitely times where it’s quiet, but I usually do schoolwork in the library, it’s easier to focus there,” film production student Joaquin Laborin said.