SBCC fall sports will not play any games this year due to COVID-19

All ten of City College’s fall sports teams have decided to opt out of competing this year due to COVID-19 concerns, according to a release from Sports Information Specialist Dave Loveton on Wednesday.

The programs normally hold seasons during the fall semester, but some were planning on competing in a shortened season in the spring semester until the recent spike in coronavirus cases forced all games to be cancelled.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Santa Barbara City College will be opting out of competition,” said Superintendent-President Utpal Goswami, who is quoted in Loveton’s release. “We are faced with continuously changing conditions and restrictions that post a significant challenge for our athletic teams.”

The sports that will not be competing are football, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s basketball, women’s water polo, women’s golf, women’s volleyball and men’s and women’s cross country.

City College Athletic Director Rocco Constantino said that although the sports are opting out of competition, the teams are still planning on holding classes and practices “as the state and county will allow.”

Constantino said he was “very happy with the way our Fall Physical Education classes went” and that the department is watching the COVID situation closely “with an eye towards increased activities.”

The college has yet to announce a final decision about whether “Late Spring” sports will play, though a deadline has been set for February 26, 2021.

“Health and safety is always the most important consideration,” Goswami said.