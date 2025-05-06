SBCC baseball secures their third Western State Conference title

City College’s baseball team earned their third consecutive Western State Conference (WSC) title during the 2025 season.

The Vaqueros had an overall record of 26-15 and a conference record of 17-7. After winning the conference in 2023, 2024 and 2025, this is the first time the team has won three in a row.

“Winning conference is difficult,” Head coach Jeff Walker said. “Winning it three years in a row is really difficult . . . it was a testament to the players and the coaches.”

Walker said there was a time during the season when the team lost two of the three games against LA Pierce College. Those losses bumped the baseball team to third place in the WSC. Though after winning six straight games in a row shortly after, it helped the Vaqueros bounce back to the top of the conference.

The baseball team battled to earn the conference title against Cuesta College, but ultimately shared the title, both finishing 17-7 in the WSC.

Baseball’s freshmen second baseman Nicolas Aguirre said it felt good to secure the title as a freshman.

“Coming into my first year of college, winning conference off the bat and playing as a freshman is huge,” Aguirre said.

He explained after achieving the WSC title that it was a fun experience and everyone on the team was happy.

“As a team we were all hyped,” Aguirre said. “It was probably the best feeling just knowing we got [to host] first round of playoffs here at home, in Santa Barbara was pretty cool.”

The team this season wanted to succeed, but overall, wanted to gain another conference title and a strong team bond helped reach that goal.

Baseball’s freshman center fielder Michael Firestone said winning felt great and was fun to do so. Throughout the season Firestone said he had the best time with the team.

The team backed each other up whether it was cheers in the dugout or their confidence on and off the field.

“It was great,” Firestone said. “I had the best time with this group of guys, couldn’t have asked for anyone else to do it with.”

Firestone explained going into the season he thought everyone as a team knew they would win the conference title, but that they had to keep that mindset and energy throughout the season.

The team continued to be dedicated regardless of the outcome this season. Many freshman starters contributed toward wins, both Aguirre and Firestone being some of them. Aguirre explained in the regular season and into playoffs the team played hard. The freshmen showed resilience and Aguirre said they weren’t scared of anything.

Baseball’s mindset had been wanting to win and stay a family as long as they could.

“I mean some of these guys are leaving this year and it’s sad, but you just play as a family, play as brothers,” Aguirre said.

The team fell short in playoffs losing the series against Fullerton College. Despite the season coming to an end the team had a good run through determination, hard work and the ability to overcome any challenges.

“We got some key wins in key situations,” Walker said. “You know good job for these guys and good job for [the] conference.”