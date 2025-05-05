Baseball looses 7-4 against Fullerton College in first playoff game

City College’s baseball team lost their first playoff match in extra innings against Fullerton College 7-4 on May 2.

The Vaqueros secured their third Western State Conference title this season and were able to host Fullerton College at home as they won the conference.

City College’s starting pitcher was Joseph Talerico who played through seven innings and had a total of five strikeouts.

“I thought he’d settled down and pitched a good game,” Head coach Jeff Walker said. “[Fullerton] have a good lineup and you know he did his job and gave us a chance to win.”

Fullerton gained runs in the first and fifth innings. Starting early after a sacrifice fly by Fullerton College infielder Luke Viola, making the score 1-0.

The game remained scoreless until the top of the fifth when the Vaqueros’ defense made throwing errors. Fullerton gained two unearned runs to make the score 3-0 until the bottom of the sixth inning.

City College gained more momentum and secured two runs in the sixth. Left fielder Cole Ide singled to get on base to eventually help the Vaqueros get into scoring position. An outfield single by third baseman Ben Fabbian allowed Ide to run into home base, putting points on the board for City College. The score was 3-1.

After a wild pitch caused by Fullerton College pitcher Julian Castro, Fabbian advanced to second base. City College second baseman Nicolas Aguirre stepped up to the plate hitting a single. Aguirre’s single caused Fabbian to approach third base and was in scoring position. Fabbian stole home to make the score 3-2.

At the top of the eighth there was a pitching change by City College. Pitcher Trevor Kester-Johnson was able to secure a scoreless inning.

The score remained until the bottom of the eighth inning. City College’s designated hitter Nick Putnam reached first base after an error made by Fullerton’s shortstop. Putnam eventually stole second base. Catcher Aidan Camberg advanced to first base after an error made by Fullerton College’s first baseman. Fabbian was walked to make the bases loaded with just one out at the bottom of the eighth.

Aguirre then secured a two-run RBI after a failed attempt by Fullerton College to make a double play which resulted in only getting Fabbian out. Aguirre reached second on an overthrow to first base causing both Putnam and Camberg to score two unearned runs. The Vaqueros led the game 4-3.

Aguirre, Camberg, and Ide all started the playoff game as freshmen. All starters, except two, were freshmen for this game.

“It’s not just another game, it’s exciting,” Walker said. “They are nervous . . . but you’re hoping they’re nervous in the right way and you know I think they did fine.”

At the top of the ninth the Vaqueros’ new pitcher was Halen Jaden Guerrero. After an RBI single by Fullerton College’s outfielder Noah Rodriguez the game was now tied 4-4. With no runs scored by the Vaqueros, the game went into one extra inning.

“They played well,” Aguirre said. “They played through nine innings hard.”

Darren Orlando became the new pitcher for City College at the top of the tenth inning. Fullerton College gained three more runs to make the score 7-4. At the bottom of the tenth City College didn’t score, losing against Fullerton 7-4.

“We didn’t play our best and still should’ve won that game,” Aguirre said. “I mean . . . they played harder.”

City College’s baseball team won their second game Saturday, May 3 against Fullerton 5-4 to tie the series 1-1. They played again later that afternoon to break the tie, but came up just short and lost 4-3.

The baseball team lost the playoff series 2-1 wrapping up the team’s 2025 baseball season.