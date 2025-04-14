The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

The Channels
The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

The Channels
The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

The Channels

ASG holds first town hall of semester discussing student concerns

ASG’s town hall aims for students to share any thoughts or ideas about City College
Julia Catharina Schmidt, Staff Writer
April 14, 2025
Mirian Gil Solis
On April 11, ASG hosts its first town hall meeting for students to voice their campus concerns in Room 223 in Santa Barbara, Calif. ASG hopes to hold a town hall meeting once a month.

Editor’s note: ASG President Raquel Smith is a staff writer for The Channels. She did not contribute any reporting to this article.

Associated Student Government (ASG) had their first town hall meeting of the year on Friday, April 11. The event aimed to give City College students a space to share their thoughts, concerns and ideas. 

One of the main topics discussed was the cafeteria’s food service hours as well as the food offerings. Students raised concerns about the lack of transparency noting that while the cafeteria claims to serve food until 6 p.m. service actually ends around 3:30 pm. Commissioner of Accessibility Kaila Service has already begun conversations with cafeteria staff and further conversation is planned to address these inconsistencies. 

In addition, students voiced a desire for healthier, whole food and plant based options. To explore potential solutions ASG members plan on speaking with representatives from Coastline College in Newport Beach to see what they have implemented and see what ASG could do for City College. Coastline College had a similar issue and were able to make progress and resolve it in some ways. 

Another key aspect discussed was student housing. While there are resources available on the City College website to help guide students through the housing process the information isn’t widely promoted or easily accessible. To improve awareness of the housing resources, ASG proposed making it mandatory for students to watch a short orientation video on housing before registering for classes. 

“That would be one of the most helpful parts of orientation because for us it’s food, water and housing,“ Sam Gustafson, commissioner of accessibility said. 

The conversation shifted to counseling where members expressed frustration over receiving misinformation such as being advised to skip or take classes incorrectly which can disrupt students’ academic and transfer plans. 

“I want to trust my counselor about what classes I am taking,” Service said. 

Service said she went to see a counselor and found out she had to take more classes. 

“[I] found out that now I have to take two summer classes and one winter class just because I went to a bad counselor my first semester,” Service said.

ASG plans to continue and inquire with the dean of counselling services as well as with the academic affairs office to understand how these issues are being addressed and what improvements can be made. 

One student, Arielle Goodson, attended the town hall because she wanted to learn more about the current student government’s vision and how ASG plans to address the challenges students and the campus community are facing. 

“I hope that the student government work celebrates the positive public for the continual fight for student advocacy,” Goodson said.

ASG plans to hold these meetings once a month moving forward and they are hoping to organize at least one more before the end of the semester. 

“I am looking forward to hearing from even more students in the future,” Raquel Smith, ASG president said. “It’s always exciting to see growing interest and engagement and I truly hope more voices will join the conversation.”

Story continues below advertisement
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
Santa Barbara Harbor on a sunny day on Nov. 30 2024 in Santa Barbara Calif. The Ocean Collective is a grant to grow the blue economy through innovation, collaboration and students’ education.
Senate discusses Ocean Collective grant and its future at City College
People fill the West Campus Great Meadow at City College as colorful kites fill the sky during the 39th annual Kite Festival on April 13 in Santa Barbara, Calif.
Great Meadow fills hundreds of people for 39th annual Kite Festival
On April 4 at the Physical Science Building Room 130 at City College in Santa Barbara, Calif., members of the Aerospace and Rocket Club worked on avionics for the rocket. From left to right: Logan Hillyer, Kaustubh Pawar, and Jade Porter of the avionics team.
Aerospace and Rocket Club plan to launch rocket in Mojave Desert
Diversity Collective speaker Edgar Euan presents the LGBTQ identity flags April 9 at City College's Campus Center building Room 228 in Santa Barbara, Calif. The most recent addition is the Two-Spirit flag, a symbol for certain native Americans.
City College hosts ally training in spirit of Gaypril pride events
People attend the Pride flag raising ceremony, April 7 at the Luria Library Patio at Santa Barbara City College in Santa Barbara, Calif.
Flag raising ceremony is held in honor of Gaypril at City College
Melissa Vargas effortlessly rehearses a dance routine on April 4 in Santa Barbara, Calif. "Dance is a mesmerizing art form especially when experiencing the choreographers vision come to life," Vargas said. "I challenge myself to fully immerse into each instructors unique teaching style and their individual perspective on dance."
SBCC Dance Company plans to dance through Florence this summer
More in Top Stories
Ken Watts uses the cable chest press machine on April 9 in Santa Barbara, Calif. "[What] people value the most in personal training is accountability," Watts said.
City College ignites Ken Watts' passion for fitness and purpose
Benjamin Strutt (No. 36) connects with a solid swing April 12 at City College's Pershing Park in Santa Barbara, Calif. Strutt would later come close to taking third base.
Vaquero baseball rally to claim victory over Pierce College
Malia Hubbard admires the ceramic pieces created by students in Art 150, "Fundamentals of Ceramics" on April 10 in Santa Barbara, Calif. "I think [the gallery] is absolutely fabulous," Hubbard said. "Being able to see students work [is] so amazing."
Eight students awarded scholarships at the Annual Student Exhibition
"Trombone Through The Ages" performance directed by Eric Heidner will take place 3 p.m. Saturday April 12. The show will honor the trombone.
"Slide Show" trombone performance will take place on Saturday April 12
Mock-up of Sports Pavilion from City College's Facilities Vision Plan. Courtesy of SBCC Office of Communications.
CPC discusses future plans for upgraded Sports Pavilion on campus
Hands Off protestors march below State Street’s underpass April 5 in Santa Barbara, Calif. “Hands off our schools” they chanted.
"Hands Off" protestors fill the streets of Santa Barbara on Saturday