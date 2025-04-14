ASG holds first town hall of semester discussing student concerns

Editor’s note: ASG President Raquel Smith is a staff writer for The Channels. She did not contribute any reporting to this article.

Associated Student Government (ASG) had their first town hall meeting of the year on Friday, April 11. The event aimed to give City College students a space to share their thoughts, concerns and ideas.

One of the main topics discussed was the cafeteria’s food service hours as well as the food offerings. Students raised concerns about the lack of transparency noting that while the cafeteria claims to serve food until 6 p.m. service actually ends around 3:30 pm. Commissioner of Accessibility Kaila Service has already begun conversations with cafeteria staff and further conversation is planned to address these inconsistencies.

In addition, students voiced a desire for healthier, whole food and plant based options. To explore potential solutions ASG members plan on speaking with representatives from Coastline College in Newport Beach to see what they have implemented and see what ASG could do for City College. Coastline College had a similar issue and were able to make progress and resolve it in some ways.

Another key aspect discussed was student housing. While there are resources available on the City College website to help guide students through the housing process the information isn’t widely promoted or easily accessible. To improve awareness of the housing resources, ASG proposed making it mandatory for students to watch a short orientation video on housing before registering for classes.

“That would be one of the most helpful parts of orientation because for us it’s food, water and housing,“ Sam Gustafson, commissioner of accessibility said.

The conversation shifted to counseling where members expressed frustration over receiving misinformation such as being advised to skip or take classes incorrectly which can disrupt students’ academic and transfer plans.

“I want to trust my counselor about what classes I am taking,” Service said.

Service said she went to see a counselor and found out she had to take more classes.

“[I] found out that now I have to take two summer classes and one winter class just because I went to a bad counselor my first semester,” Service said.

ASG plans to continue and inquire with the dean of counselling services as well as with the academic affairs office to understand how these issues are being addressed and what improvements can be made.

One student, Arielle Goodson, attended the town hall because she wanted to learn more about the current student government’s vision and how ASG plans to address the challenges students and the campus community are facing.

“I hope that the student government work celebrates the positive public for the continual fight for student advocacy,” Goodson said.

ASG plans to hold these meetings once a month moving forward and they are hoping to organize at least one more before the end of the semester.

“I am looking forward to hearing from even more students in the future,” Raquel Smith, ASG president said. “It’s always exciting to see growing interest and engagement and I truly hope more voices will join the conversation.”