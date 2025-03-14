The Channels receives 13 awards at National College Media Conference

On March 6, The Channels attended the 2025 Journalism Association of Community Colleges (JACC) conference hosted at the Hyatt Regency in Long Beach, California. The Channels received a total of 13 awards from work done in fall semester as well as on-the-spot contests.

The Channels collected four awards for our on-the-spot contests. Editor-in-Chief Sylvia Stewart and staff photographer Michael Lopez won first place in the team feature category. Read it here. Staff Photographer Robert Wilson received an honorable mention for the news photo category and placed third in the sports photo contest. Staff photographer Kahlo Friel-Asay received third place in the sports photo contest.

As for publication awards, The Channels received a total of 9 recognizing work published in The Channels in 2024.

This Online General Excellence award recognizes outstanding efforts in the area of electronic and other multimedia journalistic efforts. The Channels won the meritorious award in this category for the third year in a row.

News Story:

Cebelli Pfeifer recieved an honorable mention, for one of the two stories below.

Surge in fraudulent bot enrollments provokes City College to take action

SBCC seeks $198 million for facility improvements through Measure P

Editorial:

The Channels fall 2024 Editorial Board received first place in the editorial category.

Lockdown browsers are disregarding student need for privacy and respect

Editorial:

The Channels fall 2024 Editorial Board received fourth place for our editorial on the reporting process for this story.

The Channels explains reporting process on unethical recruitment

Column Writing:

Anika Brodnansky received honorable mention for two stories.

OPINION: My love letter to Stockton sent from sunny Southern California

OPINION: Lack of food for evening students raises concerns for SBCC

Environmental Portrait:

Anthony Zell got second place for an environmental portrait of track athlete Anja Baur.

International student athletes forge new paths and experiences at SBCC

Environmental Portrait:

Aida Kaufmann got honorable mention for a portrait of Theatre Arts Community President Grace Wilson.

Grace Wilson takes the leadership role in City College’s theater program

Multimedia Journalism Package:

The Channels staff received a meritorious award for one of our engagement packages below.

spring 2024: The Channels asked the community for their thoughts on the upcoming presidential election

fall 2024: The Channels asked SBCC: What does your hometown mean to you?

Online Photo Story-Essay:

Anthony Zell received an honorable mention for a photo story-essay.

City College hosts Santa Barbara Fire Department for emergency simulations

The Channels thanks City College and our community for all the support. We plan to continue our service in providing City College with stories every week containing newsworthy and relevant information to the community.