The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

The Channels
The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

The Channels
The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

The Channels

The Channels receives 13 awards at National College Media Conference

The Channels participated in on-the spot writing and photo contests in Long Beach last weekend
Sylvia Stewart, Editor-in-Chief
March 14, 2025
Courtesy of John Rose
The Channels staff receives 13 awards on March 8 at JACC in Long Beach, Calif.

On March 6, The Channels attended the 2025 Journalism Association of Community Colleges (JACC) conference hosted at the Hyatt Regency in Long Beach, California. The Channels received a total of 13 awards from work done in fall semester as well as on-the-spot contests.

The Channels collected four awards for our on-the-spot contests. Editor-in-Chief Sylvia Stewart and staff photographer Michael Lopez won first place in the team feature category. Read it here. Staff Photographer Robert Wilson received an honorable mention for the news photo category and placed third in the sports photo contest. Staff photographer Kahlo Friel-Asay received third place in the sports photo contest.

As for publication awards, The Channels received a total of 9 recognizing work published in The Channels in 2024.

This Online General Excellence award recognizes outstanding efforts in the area of electronic and other multimedia journalistic efforts. The Channels won the meritorious award in this category for the third year in a row.

News Story:

Cebelli Pfeifer recieved an honorable mention, for one of the two stories below.

Surge in fraudulent bot enrollments provokes City College to take action

SBCC seeks $198 million for facility improvements through Measure P

Editorial:

The Channels fall 2024 Editorial Board received first place in the editorial category.

Lockdown browsers are disregarding student need for privacy and respect

Editorial:

The Channels fall 2024 Editorial Board received fourth place for our editorial on the reporting process for this story

The Channels explains reporting process on unethical recruitment

Column Writing:

Anika Brodnansky received honorable mention for two stories.

OPINION: My love letter to Stockton sent from sunny Southern California

OPINION: Lack of food for evening students raises concerns for SBCC

Environmental Portrait:

Anthony Zell got second place for an environmental portrait of track athlete Anja Baur.

International student athletes forge new paths and experiences at SBCC

Environmental Portrait:

Aida Kaufmann got honorable mention for a portrait of Theatre Arts Community President Grace Wilson. 

Grace Wilson takes the leadership role in City College’s theater program

Multimedia Journalism Package:

The Channels staff received a meritorious award for one of our engagement packages below.

spring 2024: The Channels asked the community for their thoughts on the upcoming presidential election

fall 2024: The Channels asked SBCC: What does your hometown mean to you?

Online Photo Story-Essay:

Anthony Zell received an honorable mention for a photo story-essay.

City College hosts Santa Barbara Fire Department for emergency simulations

The Channels thanks City College and our community for all the support. We plan to continue our service in providing City College with stories every week containing newsworthy and relevant information to the community.

Story continues below advertisement
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
Senate discusses online tutoring program and its use at City College
Senate discusses online tutoring program and its use at City College
The Associated Student Government smiles in the sun in front of the Humanities Building on the morning of Jan 31. ASG held their first meeting of the spring semester with a full agenda.
ASG approves new City College clubs and their budgets
From left, Raíces student program advisor Nathalie Quintero, Basic needs program advisor Alondra Gonzalez, and Health and wellness program advisor Rebecca Bean Feb. 27 at City College's Great Meadow in Santa Barbara, Calif. The Spring Wellness Bienvenida was a collaboration between Raices, The Well, and the Basic Needs Center.
Spring Wellness Bienvenida offers health resources to students
Club day takes place on Feb. 19 on the East Campus in Santa Barbara, Calif. Marlon Dorantes, member of the Music Club, preforms on stage.
Club Day showcases a diverse variety of clubs students can take part in on campus
The Board of Trustees congregate in the McDougall Administration Building monthly in Santa Barbara, Calif. Illustration created on Canva on Nov. 12.
Board reviews resolution drafted by faculty supporting two leaving Deans
Normal Eggli and her husband of 40 years Paul Eggli. Courtesy of Peter Eggli
City College remembers Norma Eggli after years of dedication on campus
More in Top Stories
Letter from Department of Education prompts schools to remove DEI
Letter from Department of Education prompts schools to remove DEI
The Channels asks: What is your personal theme song?
The Channels asks: What is your personal theme song?
In light of Women's History Month, The Channels interviewed four women at City College to share their stories.
Four women of City College share stories for Women's History Month
Biology Club members Melow Mich (front) and Steen Unsworth (back) look through binoculars and a monoscope to get a glimpse of a Red-Tailed Hawk perched in a tree Feb. 28 at Douglas Family Preserve in Santa Barbara Calif.
Biology Club produces club events and highlights student involvement
The Garden Club at City College restores the garden on Feb. 28, on the West Campus in Santa Barbara, Calif. The garden club meets every Friday from 9-11 a.m.
The Garden/Permaculture club cultivates community and change
OPINION: Removing DEI programs is a step back for our country
OPINION: Removing DEI programs is a step back for our country