News Briefs: SBCC changes leadership, receives $20 M

With so much happening around the City College community, The Channels would like to offer a single place for the most important information. We’ll be compiling a weekly list of current and upcoming events to keep readers up to date on campus news.

– Alondra Lazaro Gonzalez announced the Basic Needs Center is officially open for in-person services as of Aug. 26. The BNC offers programs such as the Food Pantry and CalFresh Assistance, which help students at City College meet their needs. At the Food Pantry, students are able to pick up fresh fruits and vegetables, bread, non-perishables, drinks, cereal and even toiletries—all for free. Along with these services, Love’s Clothing Closet will be available soon. The grand opening date has not yet been announced.

The BNC is now located at ECC 14 on the east campus. Students are welcome to visit on Tuesdays from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. and Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

– After roughly a year and a half, Utpal Goswami stepped down from the role as superintendent-president this past July. He continued as a consultant for the month following his request to assist in the transition. Goswami said in a press release, “It has been an honor and privilege to serve as superintendent-president of SBCC. I wish the best for SBCC, and I look forward to hearing about the great strides that the institution will make.”

– Kindred Murillo was chosen as interim superintendent-president of Santa Barbara City College during a special Board of Trustees meeting on Friday, Aug 20. Murillo has over 24 years of experience working in the California Community College System, 13 of which she was superintendent-president for two districts — Lake Tahoe and Southwestern.

In response to the Board of Trustees’ decision, board president Peter Haslund stated he was looking forward to working with Murillo and how great of a fit he believes she will be for the college. “I think we have a winner. Kindred Murillo is a thoroughly experienced superintendent-president who models the idea of collaborative engagement in the decision-making process.”

– Santa Barbara City College was gifted $20 million from philanthropist Mackenzie Scott this past June. City College plans on using this to benefit its dedication to every student’s success. With her endowment, Scott stated, “Higher education is a proven pathway to opportunity, so we looked for two and four-year institutions to successfully educate students who come from communities that have been chronically underserved.”

“I would like to thank MacKenzie Scott for the trust that has been placed in us,” said former Superintendent-President Utpal Goswami. “These funds will empower us to implement transformational initiatives that will shape our community college of the future and provide the margin of excellence that we seek.”