Kindred Murillo selected as new interim superintendent-president

The Board of Trustees selected Kindred Murillo as City College’s new interim superintendent-president on Friday, Aug. 20 during a special meeting.

The vote comes in seven weeks after the abrupt resignation of Utpal Goswami, who had led the college for about a year and a half. Helen Benjamin stepped in again after Goswami’s departure. Benjamin previously served as interim superintendent-president from April to December 2019.

“We’re just overjoyed having her be our candidate,” board president Peter Haslund said during the meeting.

Murillo will be the fourth person to assume the position as the college’s superintendent-president in the past two years.

In early 2019, then-president Anthony Beebe unexpectedly resigned due to health issues, with Benjamin being brought in as a temporary replacement. Goswami began his role as superintendent-president in January of 2020 before his sudden retirement earlier this July. Benjamin reprised her role after Goswami’s withdrawal from the college.

Murillo’s contract was approved during this past Thursday’s meeting, with a vote of 6-1. Murillo will be earning a salary of $318,000, along with a $4,000 monthly housing allowance.

Trustee Veronica Gallardo was opposed to the allowance, saying it didn’t “sit right” with her. “If you applied for a job and you know it’s in another town, did you not think that you were going to have to move?” she asked.

Prior to Gallardo’s comment, Haslund said Murillo will receive a housing allowance due to an obligation for a townhouse lease in San Diego.

Murillo has been in the California Community College System for 24 years, holding the position of superintendent-president at Southwestern College for the past four years.

Out of 26 applicants, the board whittled the number down to four. Haslund said the board chose Murillo because they thought she would be a “great fit” for where the college is right now.

“Southwestern is on the map due to her style of leadership, which is very collaborative,” Haslund said in an interview with The Channels.

Murillo’s contract is for the academic year, from Sept. 7, 2021 – Sept. 6, 2022.