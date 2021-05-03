News Briefs: Fraternization policy approved, SBCC commencement

With so much happening around the City College community, The Channels would like to offer a single place for the most important information. We’ll be compiling a weekly list of current and upcoming events to keep readers up to date on campus news.

-The Board of Trustees voted unanimously to approve a policy prohibiting inappropriate student-employee relationships at their previous meeting on April 22. The draft has been to the Board Policies and Administrative Procedures Committee (BPAP) several times since Trustees Marsha Croninger and Jonathan Abboud drafted the initial policy in the fall of 2020.

The most recent changes included fine-tuning the specifics of who the policy applies to, what constitutes inappropriate behavior and whether employees who suspect a violation of the policy “shall” or “should be encouraged to” report it.

“I really appreciate the work that BPAP and all of the constituencies have done on this policy,” Croninger said at the previous meeting.

-The Santa Barbara City College Commencement ceremony will be held virtually at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 7, on Full Measure—a platform that is able to simulate virtual graduation events. A link to the ceremony will be posted on the school website before the day of the event.

Any questions in regards to commencement, email [email protected].

-The month of April was declared “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Awareness Month” by the Board of Trustees in a resolution passed at their previous board meeting on April 22.

“The Santa Barbara Community College District will celebrate its racial and ethnic diversity among students, faculty, staff and administrators and honor their tireless contributions,” the resolution reads.

-There is still uncertainty regarding the complete return to in-person classes this fall, despite COVID-19 vaccines being available. The main reason is because vaccines are not required for students or employees, and the mandate from the state is still to be determined.

Although employees are not required to get the vaccine or report it, an optional survey was sent out to gauge the percentage of those vaccinated.

For more information read the full article on The Channels.

–Election results are in for the new senate positions on the Associated Student Government: Allegra Kabukapua Kalombo will be Vice President of Internal Affairs and ZhiNing Cui will be Vice President of Operations and Finance. Kalombo ran against Betty Bao and received 69 votes out of about 100. Cui ran unopposed.

The two senators will be the only members of ASG in the fall until they gradually fill in the other positions through appointment.