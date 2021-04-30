City College to celebrate second virtual commencement for 2021

Santa Barbara City College will be hosting its second virtual commencement at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 7. This year’s ceremony will be hosted through the Full Measure mobile platform, and all speeches will be prerecorded and available on YouTube.

For the second consecutive year City College will be hosting a virtual commencement ceremony, which will take place at 5:00 p.m on Friday, May 7.

This year the event will use Full Measure, which will enhance the experience on electronic devices and on all platforms. All of the commencement speeches will be prerecorded and uploaded to YouTube.

“We learned a lot from last year,” Associate Dean of Student Support Services Christopher Johnson said.

Full Measure will allow participants to take advantage of Augmented Reality and give the virtual imagery of confetti, banners and the moving of the tassel. Students, family and friends will also be able to participate in the back-and-forth chat on YouTube, complete with hashtags.

“Hopefully this will make commencement a lot more exciting than last year,” said Johnson.

Graduates have the option to upload a picture and a student statement through the new platform.

The college has created a website where students can find information and pricing about the graduation regalia package, how to get a cap and gown, and how to obtain their diploma.

This year’s ceremony will be showcasing the hard work of over 1600 students, and is expected to run for about three and a half hours. It will also include a singing of the National Anthem by the SBCC Student Group, which was not included in last year’s commencement.

Speakers for the event include Student Government President Carson Mitchell, Superintendent/President Utpal Goswami, Academic Senate President Raeanne Napeleon and student speaker Ezekiel Contreras-Forrest, who was recently awarded the 2021 Board of Governors Student Leadership Award.

“I feel honored to be able to represent such an amazing class of graduates,” Contreras-Forrest said. “I hope that the messages that I gave during my graduation speech resonate with people for ages to come, and I hope that the work that I’ve done at SBCC leaves a lasting legacy for others like me to follow.”

He said he is excited to take part of the commencement, regardless of how it is celebrated.

“I’m blessed to be able to have this opportunity even if it’s through a virtual medium,” said Contreras-Forrest.

Goswami and Executive Vice President Pamela Ralston will present the candidates for certificates and degrees at the ceremony.

Currently there is no option to pick up diplomas in-person. Mailing request forms are available and the fees are temporarily waived.