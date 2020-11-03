Democrats Carbajal and Bennett both win big on election night
November 3, 2020
Incumbent Salud Carbajal beat opponent Andy Caldwell in the 24th Congressional race, winning 63.2% of the votes (162,131). Caldwell received 36.8% of the votes (94,398). These results are likely to hold after the final ballots are counted.
Meanwhile, in the 37th District of the State Assembly, Steve Bennett currently has a double digit lead over Charles Cole with 70.3% of the votes (129,644). Cole has received only 29.7% of the votes (54,702).
Santa Barbara typically votes for a local representative for the State Assembly, Ventura resident Bennett was not expected to be up by such a large margin, but based on Santa Barbara’s past voting history, the results favoring a democratic candidate are not surprising.
The results are not final with ballots still being counted, but Bennett is more than likely to be the declared winner.