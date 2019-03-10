The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

The Channels

Menu

SBCC’s Phi Theta Kappa ban together to clean up beach

Layla+Tondravi%2C+a+member+of+the+leadership+group+of+SBCC%E2%80%99s+Phi+Kappa+Theta+Honors+Society%2C+speaks+to+a+group+of+students+gathered+to+participate+in+a+beach+clean+up+event+March+9%2C+2019%2C+at+Leadbetter+Beach+Park+in+Santa+Barbara%2C+Calif.%0A
Back to Article
Back to Article

SBCC’s Phi Theta Kappa ban together to clean up beach

Layla Tondravi, a member of the leadership group of SBCC’s Phi Kappa Theta Honors Society, speaks to a group of students gathered to participate in a beach clean up event March 9, 2019, at Leadbetter Beach Park in Santa Barbara, Calif.

Layla Tondravi, a member of the leadership group of SBCC’s Phi Kappa Theta Honors Society, speaks to a group of students gathered to participate in a beach clean up event March 9, 2019, at Leadbetter Beach Park in Santa Barbara, Calif.

Kevin Ham

Layla Tondravi, a member of the leadership group of SBCC’s Phi Kappa Theta Honors Society, speaks to a group of students gathered to participate in a beach clean up event March 9, 2019, at Leadbetter Beach Park in Santa Barbara, Calif.

Kevin Ham

Kevin Ham

Layla Tondravi, a member of the leadership group of SBCC’s Phi Kappa Theta Honors Society, speaks to a group of students gathered to participate in a beach clean up event March 9, 2019, at Leadbetter Beach Park in Santa Barbara, Calif.

Jun Starkey, News Editor
March 10, 2019
Filed under News, Top Stories

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Phi Theta Kappa club hosted a beach cleanup Saturday in hopes of giving back to the local community.

Christopher Lee, president of the City College chapter, said that he signed up for the “Adopt-A-Beach” program because he felt Leadbetter was a staple in the City College community.

“It’s our beach,” he said, pointing behind him to the college. “So we may as well keep it clean.”

Many members of Phi Theta Kappa gathered in front of the beach on a warm Saturday morning, armed with ambition and garbage bags, before heading out and slowly combing the beach for trash.

Phi Theta Kappa Vice President of Service Layla Tondravi walks the beach looking for trash during their beach clean up event on March 9, 2019 at Leadbetter Beach in Santa Barbara, Calif.

Kevin Ham
Phi Theta Kappa Vice President of Service Layla Tondravi walks the beach looking for trash during their beach clean up event on March 9, 2019 at Leadbetter Beach in Santa Barbara, Calif.

Layla Tondravi, vice president of service, said that participating in volunteer events helps remind her of the privilege she has and makes her grateful for her community.

“When you do stuff like this it really puts your life in perspective,” she said.

Most of the trash being picked up was small pieces of plastic, cigarette butts and food scraps. Several members said the amount and variation of trash changes throughout the year, but that summer usually has them filling up their bags and going back for more.

Club member Ingrid Tien said that serving the community is a core value of the club.

“It’s all about giving back to the community that put us here in the first place,” Tien said.

Pulkita Jain, executive vice president, said Phi Theta Kappa puts on events weekly and while many of the events are service based some are for the entire campus to enjoy.

“We’re having a Bollywood movie night in two weeks,” she said. “So we’re just doing it to celebrate community.”

Jain also said they plan on having an event for the upcoming Persian New Year to “explain the significance” of the celebration.

Trondavi said she enjoyed being around “like-minded, academic people”

She said that although City College has many clubs and ambassadors, Phi Theta Kappa is “more committed to improving the community.”

Updates on upcoming events from Phi Theta Kappa can be found on their Instagram.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , , , ,

Navigate Left
  • SBCC’s Phi Theta Kappa ban together to clean up beach

    News

    Student Senate signs letter to prevent oil company expansion

  • SBCC’s Phi Theta Kappa ban together to clean up beach

    News

    Ex-student files lawsuit, claims no protection from harasser

  • SBCC’s Phi Theta Kappa ban together to clean up beach

    News

    Sustainability makes efforts to reduce waste in cafeteria

  • SBCC’s Phi Theta Kappa ban together to clean up beach

    News

    College Planning Council offers plan for anti-racism, anti-sexism

  • SBCC’s Phi Theta Kappa ban together to clean up beach

    News

    This week’s crime: Grand theft auto, terrorizing skateboarders

  • SBCC’s Phi Theta Kappa ban together to clean up beach

    News

    Trustees select interim president following Beebe’s retirement

  • SBCC’s Phi Theta Kappa ban together to clean up beach

    News

    Senate approves funds for International Women’s Day

  • SBCC’s Phi Theta Kappa ban together to clean up beach

    News

    Senate finds dissent around campus racism, plans to combat

  • SBCC’s Phi Theta Kappa ban together to clean up beach

    News

    Trustees report finds majority of racism complaints unsupported

  • SBCC’s Phi Theta Kappa ban together to clean up beach

    News

    SBCC professor sheds light on government surveillance deceit

Navigate Right
The news site of Santa Barbara City College.
SBCC’s Phi Theta Kappa ban together to clean up beach