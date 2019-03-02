Trustees select interim president following Beebe’s retirement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Board of Trustees unanimously selected Dr. Helen Benjamin as the interim superintendent-president of City College Saturday morning.

“I am inspired by the vision and mission of the college and look forward to working with the Board, employees and the community in fulfilling both,” Benjamin said.

Benjamin previously worked at Contra Costa Community College District for 27 years, holding several different positions until her retirement in 2016. She is also an active community member, working with several organizations dedicated to increasing education opportunities for students of color as well as economically disadvantaged students.

“Dr. Benjamin has a remarkable record of accomplishment in leading the Contra Costa Community College District for 11 years and is uniquely qualified to lead the Santa Barbara Community College District,” Board President Robert Miller said.

The board will give more information about Dr. Benjamin’s contract, including her start date, at an upcoming meeting.

The selection comes after current Superintendent-President Anthony Beebe announced his retirement for health-related issues in February. It also comes at a time when the college has been in the spotlight for various gender and racial controversies.

The search for a permanent superintendent-president will continue this year with much input from the public, faculty, staff and stakeholders of City College.