Student Government agrees on budget for equity training
February 2, 2019
The Associated Student Government motioned to approve $2,000 Friday for senate members to participate in equity training in light of recent racial conflicts on campus.
Although the money was approved for the trainings, ASG President Josh Villanueva said he is not sure which organization the group will be receiving the trainings from. He said he has reached out to Just Communities, a Santa Barbara based organization dedicated to social justice and equity in schools and communities. However, the organization has yet to respond.
“I think it’s extremely important to do this because we are making decisions on behalf of students,” Villanueva said. “I’ve seen some things in the past and I kind of question whether or not someone has considered equity.”
Villanueva initially suggested $1,500, however Commissioner of Academics Lucas Perry argued $1,600 for “safety.” Finally, Commissioner of Clubs and Organizations Alan Morales raised the suggestion to $2,000, an amount which the rest of the senators unanimously agreed upon.
The equity trainings come at a time when black students and faculty have repeatedly reported discrimination by those in the college’s administration. The senators discussed possibly hosting an event for students that focuses on “giving them a space to talk and move forward towards healing with our students.”
Additionally, senators discussed opening communication between black students and Vice President of Business Services Lyndsay Maas, who used the unabbreviated version of the n-word in a Gender Equity Workgroup meeting in November.
“Those who are affected deeply by this are our black students, we should reach out to them,” Villanueva said.
Villanueva asked the group what else they can do to support black students at City College in addition to the equity trainings.
“I mean she’s back and there’s really nothing to do,” Interim Student Trustee Kenny Igbechi said quietly while looking down.
“It happened again, it keeps happening,” he said in reference to a racial slur that was reportedly said by a different college employee on Jan. 28. The employee was immediately placed on administrative leave and the identity of said employee hasn’t been disclosed but there is an ongoing investigation into the incident.
The senate will continue the discussion at its next Feb. 8 meeting.
The term “repeated discrimination” as used in this article is laughable. A faculty member said something to the effect of “our students dont like being called n—–s”, for which she was put on unpaid leave for TWO MONTHS. Who was discriminated against by that action? Losing two months of pay is a big deal, that is probably in the tens of thousands of dollars for her. And how do these immature students respond? By claiming the school is racist, and that failing to fire her means she suffered no consequences!
This is why people should grow up and have some skin. You cant control how other people behave, but you can control how you behave. Why are all these black students and faculty so determined to yield their self-control to anyone and everyone who offends them? How is coddling and encouraging such behavior in those students’ best interest?
Brett-when people talk and aren’t listened to, they start yelling. The Board and Administration made ineffective attempts at listening and supporting people that had valid complaints for months. This isn’t where things started, this has escalated and escalated. Hurt people cry out. We’re all seeing that now.
Brett, I guess you aren’t aware that Ms. Mass WAS in fact paid on her administrative leave, except for 8 days worth at the beginning. (Probably when she found out they had to pay her)
Brandon, the board did listen, but that doesn’t mean they CAN or SHOULD do whatever people suggest. I mean if someone else came up and said “get rid of all the black students and you won’t have a problem”, do you think they CAN or SHOULD do that?!?! Of course not!
But SBCC has so many groups, departments, committees to deal with equity, racism, under represented students, clubs and more and now they are talking about adding more people and more groups/committees?? The money of course will be coming out of the funds that pay the teachers and staff as well as help the students directly, but I guess that’s okay as long as it looks good in the news and/or to some of the students.
There is now Emoja, the black student union, Club d Espanol, Feminist club, LGBT+ Club, I.D.E.A.S. club, SACNAS, WISE Club, Young Democratic Socialists Club, and a whole lot more!
I sometimes wonder how I, a lesbian of Filipino decent, who grew up in the 80’s and 90’s could have possibly lived through it all without all these helpful organizations! But somehow I managed to anyway and without all the HATE for white people and men.
But hey, SBCC probably NEEDS an OMBUDS program and department also, right? Staff it with, oh, say, 4 people (to start), give them offices, furniture, computers, phones, printers, copy machines, etc., you know all the stuff they need. That should only cost what, around $250,000 or so? Per year of course. But hey, the Equity programs that SBCC put in place so many years ago have been working great, right?
SBCC has been talking about all of this for several decades and spending millions upon millions of dollars every year for all of it! But of course you can see how it’s all paid off by just attending a board meeting where students are STILL unhappy, STILL not feeling ‘equal’, STILL protesting, yelling screaming and interrupting people.
But hey, maybe we need to DOUBLE that amount!! Triple it!! “If we just had more money we could fix this” – right?
But enough will never be enough.