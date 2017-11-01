The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

The Channels

Santa Barbara mayor candidates discuss SBCC-related issues

%28From+top+left%29+Mayoral+candidates+Cathy+Murillo%2C+image+courtesy+of+cathymurillo.com%2C+Frank+Hotchkiss%2C+courtesy+of+villagesite.com%2C+Bendy+White%2C+courtesy+of+santabarbaraca.gov%2C+Hal+Conklin%2C+courtesy+of+ca-ilg.org+and+Angel+Martinez%2C+courtesy+of+angelmartinez.com.
(From top left) Mayoral candidates Cathy Murillo, image courtesy of cathymurillo.com, Frank Hotchkiss, courtesy of villagesite.com, Bendy White, courtesy of santabarbaraca.gov, Hal Conklin, courtesy of ca-ilg.org and Angel Martinez, courtesy of angelmartinez.com.

(From top left) Mayoral candidates Cathy Murillo, image courtesy of cathymurillo.com, Frank Hotchkiss, courtesy of villagesite.com, Bendy White, courtesy of santabarbaraca.gov, Hal Conklin, courtesy of ca-ilg.org and Angel Martinez, courtesy of angelmartinez.com.

(From top left) Mayoral candidates Cathy Murillo, image courtesy of cathymurillo.com, Frank Hotchkiss, courtesy of villagesite.com, Bendy White, courtesy of santabarbaraca.gov, Hal Conklin, courtesy of ca-ilg.org and Angel Martinez, courtesy of angelmartinez.com.

Channels Staff
November 1, 2017 • 362 views
Filed under News, Top Stories

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






As election day dawns upon us, the Santa Barbara mayoral race will soon come to a close. While candidates have different viewpoints on how they would potentially lead the community, they all share the same common goal: bettering the city.

The Channels formally interviewed four of the five candidates running for mayor in next week’s election. The same set of questions regarding issues that are topical and of interest to City College students were asked to Hal Conklin, Frank Hotchkiss, Cathy Murillo and Angel Martinez. Bendy White was unavailable to be reached by the assigned reporter after multiple attempts of contact.

The mayor candidates were asked:

  • If their platform includes anything to improve the high rent of City College students’ housing?
  • If they plan to work with the Metropolitan Transit District to improve the quality and ridership numbers of City College bus lines?
  • How they would plan to keep retail and restaurant jobs available downtown for City College students?
  • What they would do as mayor to improve the visible issue of homelessness in Santa Barbara county?

Click the candidates’ names below to read their responses:

Hal Conklin

Frank Hotchkiss

Cathy Murillo

Angel Martinez

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

According to the Student Press Law center, several professional news outlets have recently revamped or removed their online comment sections in an attempt to create more civilized discourse. The Channels encourages readers to use our comment section. We view it as a forum for our students and local community to discuss the news that we publish. In an open forum like this, readers are free to express themselves with certain guidelines. The Channels will refrain from approving the publication of comments that are: Personal attacks towards our staff, Threats, Libelous, Invasion of privacy towards the writer or source, Obscenity and hate speech, Content that does not adhere to The Channels or community standards.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
The news site of Santa Barbara City College.
Santa Barbara mayor candidates discuss SBCC-related issues