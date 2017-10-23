Car, bike, MacBook, $890 watch stolen on campus this week

Filed under News, Top Stories

Oct. 12 – 3:45 p.m.

A security officer witnessed a black BMW driving 35 to 40 mph through Parking Lot 1-A. The officer stopped the vehicle and told the driver to slow down while on campus. The driver became angry, claiming later that the officer touched his car and said, “I need backup or I would kick your ass.” The driver has been identified as a student and referred to the dean for discipline.

Oct. 13 – 10:05 a.m.

A student reported a stolen bike from the rack near Rancheria St. on Cliff Dr. The Security Office obtained security camera footage of the bike and another one being stolen by the same person. The second bike was reported stolen Oct. 11— more information here.

Oct. 13 – 12:15 p.m.

A student reported that their watch, valued at $890, was stolen after they took it off and set it down to wash their hands in the men’s bathroom of the Occupational Education Building.

Oct. 13 – 2:25 p.m.

A student employee reported that their car was stolen from the Pershing Park Parking Lot. The police were called and a report was filed.

Oct. 17 – 9:38 a.m.

Two students who live in the same apartment got into an altercation there over a disagreement. One roommate attacked the other, hitting her twice in the leg and once in the face. Both the students are female. The victim went to the nurse on campus for treatment who made the report to security and encouraged her to file a police report, which she did. The other roommate has been referred to the Dean for discipline.

Oct. 17 – 4:00 p.m.

A student reported that her laptop was stolen from her backpack in the Business-Communication Forum while she went to the bathroom. The laptop is a MacBook Pro, valued at $1,200. A police report has been filed.