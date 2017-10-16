Students caught with bongs on campus in this week’s crime log

News

Oct. 5—9:06 a.m.

Security officers responded to a report from the Health and Wellness Office of a female student being harassed by her ex-boyfriend. He left a note on her new car saying “nice car” and has vandalised her last car in the past. He keyed the previous car and punched dents in the door. The suspect has been referred for student discipline and the victim has been told to file a police report.

Oct. 5— 7:40 a.m.

A wallet was stolen from a student’s backpack in a culinary arts classroom while they went to the bathroom. The student did not notice the missing wallet until hours later.

Oct. 6— 7 a.m.

The Luria Stain Glass Classroom at the Wake Center was broken into sometime in the early morning. The front window was smashed and items were broken inside including molds for plates and the piping of a compressor. The Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. It has not been confirmed whether the break-in was motivated by vandalism or attempted theft.

Oct. 6— 2:15 p.m.

A student had their backpack and laptop stolen out of their open car window in Parking Lot 5-2. No damage was done to the car.

Oct. 7— 2:58 p.m.

An instructor reported about a male student who complained that a female student was harassing him. The female student is interested in a romantic relationship with the male student. Despite the male making it clear he is not interested the female student has continued the behavior. The female has been referred to the dean who is conducting an ongoing investigation.

Oct. 11— 8:45 a.m.

A female student made a report of a male student, who is her ex-boyfriend, repeatedly trying to make contact with her. His attempts are both on and off campus, despite her telling him to leave her alone. The male student has been referred to the dean and the female student has been told to file a police report if he tries to contact her again.

Oct. 11— 12:35 p.m.

Security officers caught a group of male students and one female student smoking marijuana together out of bongs in the Horticulture Garden on East Campus. They were using a small plastic bong and a tall glass bong. When confronted by an officer and asked for identification, the male students grabbed the glass bong and walked away. The female student complied with security and provided identification but refused to identify the male students. The small plastic bong which belonged to her was confiscated and she has been referred to the dean for student discipline.

Oct. 11— 9:48 p.m.

A student reported that their electric bicycle was stolen from the bike rack between 5 and 9 p.m. They had used a cable lock to secure the bike to the rack. The bike was valued at $1,500.