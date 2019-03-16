City College men’s volleyball dominate in commanding win

Vaquero middle blocker Cameron Clouse (No. 12) spikes the ball against Santiago Canyon on Friday, March 15, 2019, inside the Sports Pavilion at City College in Santa Barbara, Calif.

The City College men’s volleyball team swept Santiago Canyon College 3-0 Friday evening in the Sports Pavilion.

Santiago Canyon’s stamina was put to the test to keep up with City College’s powerful kill streak.

Calvin Sanborn, a standout freshman from Santa Cruz, dominated with 16 kills. One of three outside hitters, Sanborn regularly delivered strong serves.

Although the match was brief, it was riddled with challenges on both sides of the net.

Aaron Letvin, a freshman setter, pulled seven kills during the fast-paced game. Anticipating the remainder of the season, Letvin looks forward to, “just competing with the guys.”

“We’re all striving for the same goal,” said Letvin.

Despite injuring his ankle in City College’s last match against Antelope Valley College, freshman outside hitter Trent Lingruen persevered by earning eight kills.

“I think we passed pretty well,” said Lingruen. “We just need to learn that we need to communicate more when we’re playing.”

Two timeouts were called in the second set from rough pancake digs that ultimately ended in the team’s favor.

Composed of a majority of first-year students, the relatively new team has room to grow.

“Last year we were a little more composed during games and I think the upperclassmen did a really good job of leading,” said head coach Jon Newton. “We’re definitely gonna learn patience and composure.”

Feeding off the crowd’s roaring energy, the seats on the bench were hardly touched while the players bounced around, cheering their teammates on.

As if a wave of endurance rushed over the court, the Vaqueros scored neck and neck with their opponents from 24-24 to 27-27.

As the spectators reached a crescendo, the players charged up to finish off Santiago Canyon.

Sneaking in from the right, Trent Lingruen spiked the ball across the net to put an end to the second set at 29-27.

Finishing off what they started, the team entered the third set hungry for a win.

City College took the final set, winning the game with a three-point lead at 25-21.

The Vaqueros will be facing their rival Orange Coast in their next game, and they are looking to seize the moment.

“We know what they run, they just run it very well and we have to rise to that occasion of playing that high-level volleyball and not falter and get timid,” said Newton. “We have the firepower to compete with them.”

City College men’s volleyball will face off against Orange Coast at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 16 in the Sports Pavilion.