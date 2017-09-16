The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

SBCC women’s soccer remains undefeated with home win

City College defender Gardenia Maya kicks the ball during their match against Clovis College at La Playa Stadium in Santa Barbara, Calif. on Sept. 15, 2017. City College won 1-0 against Clovis and their next home game will be against Chaffey College 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Alejandro Gonzales Valle

DIANA AGUILAR, Channels Staff
September 16, 2017 • 144 views
Filed under Sports, Top Stories

Strong defense lead the City College women’s soccer team to a 1-0 shutout against Clovis College Friday evening at La Playa Stadium.

City College picked up its fifth win of the season and remains undefeated. They have four shutouts this season and haven’t allowed a goal in the past 293 minutes of game time.

“We’re number one  in the state, which is pretty nerve-wracking honestly,” said Anna Telliard, starting center back. “Everyone is out to get us.”

Gardenia Maya (no. 5), sophomore defender for City College said this was their “hardest game so far” as she iced her legs after the game. Maya played the whole time despite past injuries on her knees, ankles and shins.

Isabella Viana of the Santa Barbara Vaqueros fouled on during their match against Clovis at La Playa Stadium in Santa Barbara, Calif. on Sept. 15, 2017. City College and Clovis College both suffered multiple injuries during the game.

Isabella Viana of the Santa Barbara Vaqueros fouled on during their match against Clovis at La Playa Stadium in Santa Barbara, Calif. on Sept. 15, 2017. City College and Clovis College both suffered multiple injuries during the game.

“I feel like [we can work on] passes, and opening up when under pressure,” said Maya. “Oh and shooting, definitely.”

Freshman Starting forward Lourdes Gilbert (no. 14) scored the only goal 18 minutes into the first half, with a strong assist from Katherine Sheehy, (no. 4) as the sun set behind La Playa Stadium. This is her second goal this season.

“This game was a grind-out, Lulu scored a good goal, a great goal,” said City College Head Coach John Sisterson. “The girls worked hard. This was not an easy game, they came very close several times.”

Defense was strong like it has been all season. Clovis did not have a second half shot until the ninetieth minute and only had four attempted shots the entire game.

Tensions rose when a yellow card was pulled on City College Defender Matalyn Perry (no. 16) in the first half.

Two Clovis players left the game in the second half with apparent injuries. City College Midfielder Amber Mulligan (no. 13) also took a sharp ball to the face in the second half.

Defender Nicole Van Sickle (no. 8) explains that the things they learned from this game is that they need to improve on communication and passing.

“We take care of our own business make sure the girls are doing well in school and then here [on the field],” Sisterson said. “We keep a positive attitude, and then we just look as far as the next game, no further.”

City College kick a corner kick during their match against Clovis College Sept. 15, 2017, at La Playa Stadium in Santa Barbara, Calif. City College ranks no. 2 in the state and no. 9 in the nation.

City College kick a corner kick during their match against Clovis College Sept. 15, 2017, at La Playa Stadium in Santa Barbara, Calif. City College ranks no. 2 in the state and no. 9 in the nation.

City College ranked no. 2 in the state and no. 9 in the nation.

“We don’t look to win games, we look to get better for the next game,” Sisterson said.

However, he is “delighted” that they have maintained their winning streak.

Sisterson looks to create an environment where it’s not about one’s self, it’s about the team. He concludes the strategy will reflect in performance.

“Striving to get better, always, in a way that’s enjoyable,” Sisterson said. “That when they put on their City College jersey they want to go play.”

The girls will look to remain undefeated at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, against Chaffey College at La Playa Stadium.

SBCC women’s soccer remains undefeated with home win