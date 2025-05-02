ASG and Honors Program host City College’s Sustainability Festival

Kyra Maal-King and Lucca Kun of duet band Reverie perform for Sustainability Fest April 30 2025 at City College’s Great Meadow in Santa Barbara, Calif. The duet played contemporary folk music.
The Sustainability Festival, hosted by the Associated Student Government and Honors Program, was held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 30, at the West Campus Great Meadow. The event included food, club activities, and hands-on ways to stay sustainable. Duet band “Reverie” played live music throughout the festival.