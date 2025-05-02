The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

The Channels
The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

The Channels
The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

The Channels

ASG and Honors Program host City College’s Sustainability Festival

Michael Lopez, Staff Photographer
May 2, 2025
Michael Lopez
Kyra Maal-King and Lucca Kun of duet band Reverie perform for Sustainability Fest April 30 2025 at City College’s Great Meadow in Santa Barbara, Calif. The duet played contemporary folk music.

The Sustainability Festival, hosted by the Associated Student Government and Honors Program, was held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 30, at the West Campus Great Meadow. The event included food, club activities, and hands-on ways to stay sustainable. Duet band “Reverie” played live music throughout the festival.

Founder of local publisher “Hourbook”, Faye Cox displays ‘Regenerative Economics’ April 30 at City College’s Great Meadow in Santa Barbara, Calif. The intention of “Hourbook” is to create a quick, accessible way of spreading information that can collectively shift the course of our planet. (Michael Lopez)
A student engages in the mutlimodal lab’s zine focused stall April 30 at City College’s Great Meadow in Santa Barbara, Calif. “It’s been amazing to see what the student government and honors society have been putting into this and how everyone’s coming together with a different approach to sustainability.” said Maee James (center) on the topic of Sustainability Fest. (Michael Lopez)
Clothes hang on a rack and lie on the floor during a clothing swap April 30 at City College’s Great Meadow in Santa Barbara, Calif. The clothing swap was initiated by the Associated Student Government (ASG), allowing students to drop off clothes to be donated, repurposed, or recycled. (Michael Lopez)
The local Sustainability and Resilience Department hosts a booth April 30 at City College’s Great Meadow in Santa Barbara, Calif. Students were able to sign up for a newsletter to be informed about future environmentally focused events. (Michael Lopez)
Isla Vista Compost Collective Project Managers Carly Marto and Richard Palafox speak to attendees April 30 at City College’s Great Meadow in Santa Barbara, Calif. Under the IV Community Services District, this program takes residential food scraps and turn them into compost locally. (Michael Lopez)

Story continues below advertisement
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
Biology Club presents budget proposal to ASG on Friday, May 2 in Santa Barbara Calif. Caroline Hatcher and Alexandre Beale are co-presidents for the club and listed the many things the requested budget would go toward.
ASG grants club funding and considers athlete representation
City College's Ambassadors will be hosting a Prom on May 10 in the East Campus Cafeteria at City College in Santa Barbara, Calif. The theme is masquerade.
City College Ambassadors Program set to host prom open to all students
A modified banner sits at a press conference at UCSB's San Rafael Dorms on May 1 in Isla Vista, Santa Barbara. The image of the believed person of interest shown on this banner has been doctored to remove Elizabeth Hamel for privacy reasons, according to private investigator Tyrone Maho.
Family seeks help IDing man last seen with Elizabeth "Liz" Hamel
From left, Ewomazino Asidi, Sophia La Riviere, and Thomas Ngure pose for a photo in front of the City College logo during the first-ever Umoja Day on April 25 in Santa Barbara, Calif. The three stand together at the podium, marking a memorable moment at the event.
Umoja kicks off their first-ever Umoja Day event at SBCC
Academic Senate convenes on April 23 in Santa Barbara, Calif. The board discussed matters having to do with course names.
Senate addresses the changes in course names next academic year
Student Trustee Bruce Tan speaks about a public comment that made him feel attacked at an ASG meeting on April 25 in Santa Barbara, Calif. ASG reviewed a board policy having to do with public comment.
ASG reviews Board of Trustees public comment policy
More in Top Stories
SBCC baseball team cheers on Michael Firestone on May 2 at Pershing Park in Santa Barbara, Calif. The team was down 1-0, and was cheering everyone on to boost team morale.
Baseball looses 7-4 against Fullerton College in first playoff game
Voices: If you could have dinner with three people dead or alive, who would you choose and why?
Voices: If you could have dinner with three people dead or alive, who would you choose and why?
The Sustainability Festival will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 30, at the West Campus Great Meadow in Santa Barbara, Calif. The event will be hosted by Associated Student Government (ASG) and the Honors Program at City College.
ASG and Honors Program set to host Sustainability Festival next week
SBCC Mixtape
SBCC Mixtape
The newly elected president of the Academic Senate, Elizabeth Imhof prepares for her new role April 9 outside City College's West Campus Center building in Santa Barbara, Calif. "I'm really looking to improve shared governance," Imhof answered in response to what she's looking forward to.
Elected Senate President Elizabeth Imhof hopes to bring peace to SBCC
SBCC player Teagan Cleary (No. 21) engages in a physical confrontation while battling for possession during a men's lacrosse semi-final game at La Playa Stadium on April 19, in Santa Barbara, Calif. The image shows Cleary in mid-air as he collides with two of the three defenders near the center of the field.
Men's lacrosse club advances to MCLA division championships