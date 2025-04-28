The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

Umoja kicks off their first ever Umoja Day event at SBCC

Umoja collaborated with UCSB to put on this event for both SBCC and local high school students
Robert Wilson, Staff Photographer
April 28, 2025
Robert Wilson
From left, Zion Asidi, Sophia La Riviere, and Thomas Ngure pose for a photo in front of the City College logo during the first-ever Umoja Day on April 25 in Santa Barbara, Calif. The three stand together at the podium, marking a memorable moment at the event.

City College’s first-ever Umoja Day was held on Friday, April 25 in front of the Student Services building at City College in Santa Barbara, Calif. The event featured food, workshops, vendors and a performance by the Marrettes dance team. Umoja is a Kiswahili word that means unity. This community at City College is a resource dedicated to enhance the cultural and educational experiences of Black, African American and other students.

Staff members from the City College Transfer Center answer questions from high school students during the first-ever Umoja Day on April 25 in Santa Barbara, Calif. The event offers resources and support for students exploring transfer opportunities. (Robert Wilson)
The Marrettes dance on stage during the first-ever Umoja Day on April 25 in Santa Barbara, Calif. The event took place until 2 p.m. (Robert Wilson)
The audience applauds a guest’s speech during Umoja Day on April 25 in Santa Barbara, Calif. The guest responds with enthusiastic applause, creating an interactive and energetic atmosphere at the event. (Robert Wilson)
Workshop, vendor, majorette performance and other cultural activity staff applaud after hearing a guest speech during Umoja Day on April 25 in Santa Barbara, Calif. The energetic response adds to the lively atmosphere of the event. (Robert Wilson)

