Umoja kicks off their first ever Umoja Day event at SBCC

From left, Zion Asidi, Sophia La Riviere, and Thomas Ngure pose for a photo in front of the City College logo during the first-ever Umoja Day on April 25 in Santa Barbara, Calif. The three stand together at the podium, marking a memorable moment at the event.
City College’s first-ever Umoja Day was held on Friday, April 25 in front of the Student Services building at City College in Santa Barbara, Calif. The event featured food, workshops, vendors and a performance by the Marrettes dance team. Umoja is a Kiswahili word that means unity. This community at City College is a resource dedicated to enhance the cultural and educational experiences of Black, African American and other students.