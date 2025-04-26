ASG and Honors Program set to host Sustainability Festival next week

One of the most widespread pieces of national history originating from the Santa Barbara coast is Earth Day.

Earth Day remains a central part of Santa Barbara’s historical identity. Santa Barbara has continued to lead in environmental activism and education, both in City College and surrounding institutions.

City College’s Honors Program and Associated Student Government (ASG) will host this year’s Sustainability Festival from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday April 30 at the West Campus Great Meadow.

The festival will offer students opportunities to connect, learn about campus clubs, participate in a clothing swap and engage with sustainability-focused activities.

Earth Day originated after the 1969 oil spill from Union Oil’s Platform A, which released 3 million gallons of crude oil into the Pacific Ocean, stretching across 800 square miles.

The spill caused widespread damage to marine life and coastal ecosystems. It became a national news story and triggered major public reactions, especially from within Santa Barbara’s community. Residents, students and organizations responded with environmental advocacy and direct action.

The public response in Santa Barbara helped inspire Senator Gaylord Nelson of Wisconsin to organize a nationwide environmental teach-in. This led to the first Earth Day on April 22 1970, a coordinated effort that involved 20 million Americans and marked the beginning of the environmental movement we know today.

This is the third Sustainability Festival held on campus, and it is expected to feature more activities and educational resources than in previous years.