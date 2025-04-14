Great Meadow fills hundreds of people for 39th annual Kite Festival

People fill the West Campus Great Meadow at City College as colorful kites fill the sky during the 39th annual Kite Festival on April 13 in Santa Barbara, Calif.
Hundreds of people gathered on the West Campus Great Meadow at City College in Santa Barbara, California, for the 39th annual Kite Festival on April 13. The event brought together families, students and kite enthusiasts of all ages. Colorful kites filled the sky from morning into the afternoon. The festival celebrated creativity, community and springtime along the Santa Barbara coast.