Great Meadow fills hundreds of people for 39th annual Kite Festival

Robert Wilson, Staff Photographer
April 14, 2025
People fill the West Campus Great Meadow at City College as colorful kites fill the sky during the 39th annual Kite Festival on April 13 in Santa Barbara, Calif.

Hundreds of people gathered on the West Campus Great Meadow at City College in Santa Barbara, California, for the 39th annual Kite Festival on April 13. The event brought together families, students and kite enthusiasts of all ages. Colorful kites filled the sky from morning into the afternoon. The festival celebrated creativity, community and springtime along the Santa Barbara coast.

Children chase bubbles during the 39th annual Kite Festival on April 13 at the West Campus Great Meadow at City College in Santa Barbara, Calif. A bubble toy sent streams of bubbles into the air as the children ran and played. (Robert Wilson)
Event host David Hefferman (right) announces Duane Drake (left) of Northridge, Calif., as the recipient of the Lion Award for the most valuable contributor during the 39th annual Kite Festival on April 13, 2025, at the West Campus Great Meadow at City College in Santa Barbara, Calif.
Paula Ruda and Levi Ruda participate in the 39th annual Kite Festival on April 13 at the West Campus Great Meadow at City College in Santa Barbara, Calif. Levi runs ahead holding the kite string while Paula follows behind, preparing to launch the kite into the sky.(Robert Wilson)
Duane Drake of Northridge, Calif. participates in the 39th annual Kite Festival on April 13 at the West Campus Great Meadow at City College in Santa Barbara, Calif. He holds a kite made by Crystal Kites of La Habra in the late 1980s.(Robert Wilson)
On April 13 Emely Angel smiles as she runs toward the kites, holding one-year-old Julio Nicolas Huerta during the 39th annual Kite Festival at the West Campus Great Meadow at City College in Santa Barbara, Calif. (Robert Wilson)

