Aerospace and Rocket Club plan to launch rocket in Mojave Desert

The Aerospace and Rocket Club is building City College’s first-ever rocket.

On April 4 the club started its construction. Jazminna Smirni, the club president is the initiator of this project.

In between answering questions and giving a hand to her fellow club members, Smirni found time to share more information on her club and their project.

“I went into this pretty blind,” Smirni said. “But it’s been flourishing.”

Smirni started her club in March 2024 with no preliminary knowledge of rocket science, but a desire to build and learn. After hearing from a fellow student about another school’s rocket club, Smirni became inspired and decided to give life to her new hobby.

“In the right space you can literally do amazing things,” Smirni said. “It is insane what passion, wifi and a little time after school will get you.”

It is with this mindset and persistence that she led her club to where it is now. Barely two months into designing the rocket and after endless nights spent at the UCSB library studying, the club obtained $2,500 in funding from the Associated Student Government (ASG) and started building.

Beyond making history at City College with the first rocket, Smirni sees the Aerospace and Rocket Club as a means to offer students from any background and career path a place to belong and blossom.

“I don’t want to box anybody in. We have [students from] so many majors and everyone has something unique to offer,” Smirni said. “I want to maximize that.”

From the engine to the outside design, the club has invented every single piece of the rocket all on its own. Smirni encourages every club member to chime in and give their input.

“I hate the idea of somebody feeling left out or inferior like they don’t have a place or they’re not smart enough to be here,” Smirni said. “If I can give [them] the platform to just explore and spread their wings and be innovative, I’m more than happy to do that.”

She remembered that when designing the rocket’s wind tunnel, half of the club voted for a boxy type and the other half voted for a cylindrical one. In order to make a decision she encouraged both parties to showcase their ideas.

As a result both parties shared some positive criticism which led them to work together and take the best parts of each idea to make an original wind tunnel.

“I’m barely in charge,” Smirni said. “All I’m doing is helping [their] idea come to life.”

Although Smirni won’t be attending City College next fall, the continuation of the club rests assured thanks to all its devoted members. Smirni even mentioned that a high school student who will enroll at City College is already part of the club, ensuring the succession.

The club is planning a Space Fair to promote its project. The exact time and date of the launch has yet to be determined, but it is expected to take place in May in the Mojave Desert.