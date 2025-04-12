The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

The Channels
The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

The Channels
The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

The Channels

Aerospace and Rocket Club plan to launch rocket in Mojave Desert

Vénus Barelier, Staff Writer
April 12, 2025
Robert Wilson
On April 4 at the Physical Science Building Room 130 at City College in Santa Barbara, Calif., members of the Aerospace and Rocket Club worked on avionics for the rocket. From left to right: Logan Hillyer, Kaustubh Pawar, and Jade Porter of the avionics team.

The Aerospace and Rocket Club is building City College’s first-ever rocket.

On April 4 the club started its construction. Jazminna Smirni, the club president is the initiator of this project.

In between answering questions and giving a hand to her fellow club members, Smirni found time to share more information on her club and their project.

“I went into this pretty blind,” Smirni said. “But it’s been flourishing.”

Smirni started her club in March 2024 with no preliminary knowledge of rocket science, but a desire to build and learn. After hearing from a fellow student about another school’s rocket club, Smirni became inspired and decided to give life to her new hobby.

“In the right space you can literally do amazing things,” Smirni said. “It is insane what passion, wifi and a little time after school will get you.”

It is with this mindset and persistence that she led her club to where it is now. Barely two months into designing the rocket and after endless nights spent at the UCSB library studying, the club obtained $2,500 in funding from the Associated Student Government (ASG) and started building. 

Beyond making history at City College with the first rocket, Smirni sees the Aerospace and Rocket Club as a means to offer students from any background and career path a place to belong and blossom.

“I don’t want to box anybody in. We have [students from] so many majors and everyone has something unique to offer,” Smirni said. “I want to maximize that.”

From the engine to the outside design, the club has invented every single piece of the rocket all on its own. Smirni encourages every club member to chime in and give their input. 

“I hate the idea of somebody feeling left out or inferior like they don’t have a place or they’re not smart enough to be here,” Smirni said. “If I can give [them] the platform to just explore and spread their wings and be innovative, I’m more than happy to do that.”

She remembered that when designing the rocket’s wind tunnel, half of the club voted for a boxy type and the other half voted for a cylindrical one. In order to make a decision she encouraged both parties to showcase their ideas. 

As a result both parties shared some positive criticism which led them to work together and take the best parts of each idea to make an original wind tunnel.

“I’m barely in charge,” Smirni said. “All I’m doing is helping [their] idea come to life.” 

Although Smirni won’t be attending City College next fall, the continuation of the club rests assured thanks to all its devoted members. Smirni even mentioned that a high school student who will enroll at City College is already part of the club, ensuring the succession.

The club is planning a Space Fair to promote its project. The exact time and date of the launch has yet to be determined, but it is expected to take place in May in the Mojave Desert.

Story continues below advertisement
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
Santa Barbara Harbor on a sunny day on Nov. 30 2024 in Santa Barbara Calif. The Ocean Collective is a grant to grow the blue economy through innovation, collaboration and students’ education.
Senate discusses Ocean Collective grant and its future at City College
On April 11, ASG hosts its first town hall meeting for students to voice their campus concerns in Room 223 in Santa Barbara, Calif. ASG hopes to hold a town hall meeting once a month.
ASG holds first town hall of semester discussing student concerns
People fill the West Campus Great Meadow at City College as colorful kites fill the sky during the 39th annual Kite Festival on April 13 in Santa Barbara, Calif.
Great Meadow fills hundreds of people for 39th annual Kite Festival
Diversity Collective speaker Edgar Euan presents the LGBTQ identity flags April 9 at City College's Campus Center building Room 228 in Santa Barbara, Calif. The most recent addition is the Two-Spirit flag, a symbol for certain native Americans.
City College hosts ally training in spirit of Gaypril pride events
People attend the Pride flag raising ceremony, April 7 at the Luria Library Patio at Santa Barbara City College in Santa Barbara, Calif.
Flag raising ceremony is held in honor of Gaypril at City College
Melissa Vargas effortlessly rehearses a dance routine on April 4 in Santa Barbara, Calif. "Dance is a mesmerizing art form especially when experiencing the choreographers vision come to life," Vargas said. "I challenge myself to fully immerse into each instructors unique teaching style and their individual perspective on dance."
SBCC Dance Company plans to dance through Florence this summer
More in Top Stories
Benjamin Strutt (No. 36) connects with a solid swing April 12 at City College's Pershing Park in Santa Barbara, Calif. Strutt would later come close to taking third base.
Vaquero baseball rally to claim victory over Pierce College
Malia Hubbard admires the ceramic pieces created by students in Art 150, "Fundamentals of Ceramics" on April 10 in Santa Barbara, Calif. "I think [the gallery] is absolutely fabulous," Hubbard said. "Being able to see students work [is] so amazing."
Eight students awarded scholarships at the Annual Student Exhibition
"Trombone Through The Ages" performance directed by Eric Heidner will take place 3 p.m. Saturday April 12. The show will honor the trombone.
"Slide Show" trombone performance will take place on Saturday April 12
Mock-up of Sports Pavilion from City College's Facilities Vision Plan. Courtesy of SBCC Office of Communications.
CPC discusses future plans for upgraded Sports Pavilion on campus
Hands Off protestors march below State Street’s underpass April 5 in Santa Barbara, Calif. “Hands off our schools” they chanted.
"Hands Off" protestors fill the streets of Santa Barbara on Saturday
On April 2 Juan Felipe Herrera served as the speaker for the poetry workshop "The Creative Process of Writing Poetry" at the Garvin Theatre at City College in Santa Barbara, Calif. In the photo, he is seen standing alone at the podium, deeply engaged in sharing his creative insights with the attendees. The event attracted many aspiring poets and literature enthusiasts who gathered to explore the art of poetry writing.
Juan Felipe Herrera urges students to use their voices through poetry