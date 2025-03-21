Elizabeth Imhof is elected as Academic Senate President

Former Dean Elizabeth Imhof was newly elected as Academic Senate President on March 20.

Imhof was elected with 92.7% of votes in her favor.

She is no stranger to City College. After previously serving as the Dean of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, starting March 31 Imhof will return as a faculty member.

Her Academic Senate position will begin with a year as President-Elect during the 2025-26 school year. Imhof will then serve as the Academic Senate President for two years during the 2026-27 and 2027-28 school years. Then as her final term for the 2028-29 school year, she will be Past President. Each of these terms will start the day after commencement.

“In my leadership roles, I have developed a deep understanding of shared governance—its limitations, its potential, and its essential role in a healthy academic environment,” Imhof said in her candidate statement for Academic President.

Current Academic Senate President Joshua Ramirez shares gratitude for Imhof’s recent election win.

“She has that fire in her,” Ramirez said. “I think she can do a really good job and you know I’m happy I get to work with her again in this transition period. I also know the Senate will be in good hands.”

He said Imhof has given her life to City College involving programs and advocating for student voices on campus.

Imhof has helped create many resources including the Affective Learning Institute (ALI) and the Leaders for Equity, Anti-Racism, and Reparations Now (LEARN Committee) where City College won a Rice Diversity Award for their equity work.

Imhof will continue to be involved at City College. As said in her candidate statement she will continue to include the core values of respect, honesty and transparency in hopes of shared goals involving student access, support and success.