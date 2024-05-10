The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

The Channels
The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

The Channels
The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

The Channels

New fencing regulation prompts IV property owner attention amid death

Santa Barbara County cannot retroactively change fence heights for owners
Angel Corzo, Editor-in-Chief
May 10, 2024
The+cliffs+along+the+66+block+of+Del+Playa+Drive+revealing+the+foundation+of+residential+properties+on+Friday%2C+May+10+in+Isla+Vista%2C+Calif.+The+county+reinstitute+cut+backs+for+houses+that+reach+a+maximum+distance+of+10+feet+from+the+overhang.++
Angel Corzo
The cliffs along the 66 block of Del Playa Drive revealing the foundation of residential properties on Friday, May 10 in Isla Vista, Calif. The county reinstitute cut backs for houses that reach a maximum distance of 10 feet from the overhang.

The cliffs of Isla Vista, California, have been the scene of 14 identified deaths in the past 30 years. In an attempt to prevent these fatalities, the county has approved a minimum requirement of 6-foot fencing along the oceanside of Del Playa Drive.

The most recent death of Jacob Parker in April has raised awareness of current Isla Vista property fencing that still meets the original height of 3.5 feet.

“I was there when he fell,” said Jack Javier, a close friend of Parker. “If the second post behind the initial fence was like a foot higher, he could’ve survived.”

According to County Supervisor Laura Capps, the county cannot retroactively make changes to existing properties; only new properties along the cliffs and those with permits to conduct construction are subject to the required higher fencing. 

The county, however, is subsidizing the process of implementing additional fencing by paying the permits needed by property owners, according to Capps.

“You can’t just let human behavior fix itself sometimes, you have to design [fences] in a way to make things safer,” said Jonathan Abboud, Isla Vista Community Service District (IVCSD) general manager, and City College Trustee president.

Aside from obtaining the permit to change fence heights, property owners may pay a couple thousand dollars depending on the size of an oceanside balcony, according to Capps. 

“Sometimes permit processing times could be an obstacle, but that’s not really on the property owner,” Abboud said. “If they just turn in the permit, eventually it’ll get approved.”

Capps says that the California Coastal Commission, an agency that controls the state’s coastline, is not hindering the county’s new regulation. 

Joaquín Pérez, Parker’s close friend and an Isla Vista resident, urged property owners to prioritize the installation of higher fencing in residential areas of Isla Vista where people congregate and are most tempted to go over fencing.

The rugged coastline off of Del Playa Drive on Friday, May 10 in Isla Vista, Calif. Residents and visitors of the unincorporated city can view balconies and houses along the cliff from the beaches below. (Angel Corzo)

“At these parties, you can’t really go to the bathroom,” Pérez said. “And obviously, it’s not the right idea, but a lot of people take a piss. They hop the fence and take a piss.”

According to Capps, the installment of a light sensor for people close to the edge of the bluffs could possibly prevent them from taking any further course of action before deciding to hop over fences. Additionally, Capps says the county is also working on funding for permanent bathrooms along Del Playa. 

Matthew Strzepek, a local resident and former San Luis Obispo city council candidate, advocated against the higher fencing in order to preserve Isla Vista’s scenic bluffs.  

“People aren’t really jumping the fences to urinate or do pranks, that’s just sort of misleading information,” Strzepek said. “People don’t really have much incentive to climb these fences, and it just seems like we’re putting up a barrier that is going to disconnect us from nature.”

According to Abboud, the IVCSD works to establish connections with property managers in Isla Vista by inviting them to attend meetings hosted by UCSB and I.V. Safe.

“The property management companies, for the most part, actually stay in touch with [IVCSD] pretty well,” Abboud said. “Wolfe and Sierra and Meridian, and even Playa Life; all those [companies] we do have a line of communication with.”

According to Abboud, however, the independent Isla Vista property owners unassociated with larger companies are the hardest to get in contact with.

Nonetheless, Abboud hopes for Isla Vista property owners to make these changes for the public good while he and the IVCSD continue to spread awareness of bluff safety by conducting door-to-door talks, distributing informational brochures, and updating their social media and website. 

IVCSD is also working with local promoters and bands in order to host more official night-life events in Isla Vista, with the hope of reducing turnout within chaotic and unsafe house parties, according to Abboud. 

 “These bluffs are beautiful; it’s fun to partake in them, especially, you know, in this beautiful setting of UCSB,” Capps said. “But they are quite dangerous.”

Story continues below advertisement
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
The SSCCC supports student resolutions through lobbying and bringing them before government agencies to be passed as bills. Illustration by Jack Connell.
Student Senate and SBCC students given a voice for changes on campus
Along the Great Meadow, signs are posted across the pathway sharing Chumash traditions and history on May 8 at City College in Santa Barbara, Calif. After five years of planning and anticipation from the signage committee, City College has already begun brainstorming what their next collaboration may be.
Newly installed Chumash signage shares heritage, tradition and community at SBCC
Chaplain Jason Walker positions himself next to the memorial of student Jorge Benitez at the flag lowering ceremony at the Luria Library on May 1 in Santa Barbara, Calif. Among the colors that spring from your free and empowered being, I can appreciate the beauty of life, between your short but fast flutter I understand that sometimes what really matters is enjoying every moment. Between your journey of life I have learned to give the maximum to be able to reach my next level. Colorful butterfly fly, I want to see your beauty to sleep in peace, said Erika Endrijonas reciting Jorges last poem.
Honoring the life of Jorge Benitez through ceremonial flag lowering
The City College nursing faculty assess a training manikin on May 2 at the Nursing Lab at City College in Santa Barbara, Calif. In fall 2023, every student who graduated with an associate degree in nursing at City College passed the state board exams and are officially registered nurses.
All 35 students in the SBCC Nursing program passed the NCLEX-RN test
Members of the March for Palestine protest walk towards the City Colleges East Campus Cafeteria on May 7 in Santa Barbara, Calif. Protestors are determined for their voices to be heard at City College.
Palestine protests begin at City College, community and students use their voice
Photo courtesy of María Villagómez.
María Villagómez selected for college excellence program
More in Top Stories
Anthony Zell stands in solitary in the kitchen of his childhood home on Feb. 16 in Santa Barbara, Calif. While no individuals were harmed, Zells father and two dogs were helped down from the second story balcony.
OPINION: My house burning down brought pain as well as family unity
Voices: How has your experience with FAFSA been this year?
Voices: "How has your experience with FAFSA been this year?"
Vaqueros Rebound banner showcases a number of spring sports at SBCC, including beach volleyball, baseball, softball and basketball. Created on Canva by Claire Geriak and Sylvia Stewart.
Rebound: Vaqueros spring teams begin to end their regular seasons
Three clubs were given an immense amount of money from ASG budget
Three clubs were given an immense amount of money from ASG budget
Two members of City Colleges Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) club hold a handmade picket sign calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Palestine on Monday, April 29. The club members requested The Channels keep their identity hidden.
City College's SJP Club persuades ASG to pass ceasefire resolution
Mariam Martinez Gama teases her hair, reflective of one of her inspirations Gloria Trevi, a Mexican singer on May 2 at Ortega Park in Santa Barbara, Calif. She wrote a song called Pelo Suelto, Martinez Gama said, reflecting on Trevis influence on her. Its about not conforming to what men want, but being you.
Mariam Martinez Gama's journey of channeling adversity into advocacy

The Channels

The news site of Santa Barbara City College.
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in