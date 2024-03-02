The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

The Channels
The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

The Channels
The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

The Channels

New Isla Vista party ordinances attempt to increase student safety

Reemo Hooper, Staff Writer
March 2, 2024
A+house+prepares+for+a+band+performance+on+April+28%2C+2023+on+Del+Playa+Drive+in+Isla+Vista%2C+California.+The+new+Isla+Vista+ordinance+aims+to+improve+safety+for+party-goers+during+these+events.+
Angel Corzo
A house prepares for a band performance on April 28, 2023 on Del Playa Drive in Isla Vista, California. The new Isla Vista ordinance aims to improve safety for party-goers during these events.

Changes to Isla Vista’s festival ordinance that aim to shake up the party scene and keep students safer went into effect in early February.

Isla Vista’s party culture has been thriving for decades, with events like Deltopia and Halloween weekend drawing in students from all over the country. In the late 1980s, the Halloween weekend gathering would attract thousands of students and feature a large number of arrests and destruction.

In order to address the chaos and safety concerns, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors drafted a festival ordinance in 1993. The ordinance prohibited gatherings from Oct. 26 to Nov. 4 between 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. the next day. This helped address issues at the time, but the current Board of Supervisors face new challenges as a result.

Recent updates to the ordinance prohibit paid parties and gatherings of more than 250 people in residential areas.

Paid parties are not a new phenomenon, as groups have been known to hold events to raise funds for various causes. Over the past year, paid parties have become much more common.

Poppin’ is an app that allows users to host parties and buy tickets which made its way to Isla Vista in 2022. Tickets are often simple QR codes that users show at the door for entry. Over time, other groups began to capitalize on hosting parties for profit, such as IV Parties.

IV Parties is owned by City College student Jacob Meehan, and since its founding, it has hosted some of the largest parties in Isla Vista. The organization of these parties is completely different from the typical Friday night on Del Playa. Instead of students on DJ sets with speakers, there have been security guards, metal barriers, and even paid talent on some occasions. Meehan did not respond to a request for comment.

These types of paid parties have drawn criticism from residents.

“I’ve never f****d with paid parties,” said Esteban Ortiz, a fourth-year UCSB student.

Regardless, the crowds show that there is a real demand for this type of event.

In a December presentation to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, Isla Vista Foot Patrol Lt. Garrett TeSlaa noted that these large crowds make it hard for emergency responders to get to people who need help.

“This past year, we issued five times as many citations, made three times as many arrests, handled twice the amount of medical calls, doubled our hospitalizations, and unfortunately experienced that overdose death,” said TeSlaa, referring to the emergency response during 2023’s Deltopia.

The sheriff-led task force, created after last year’s Deltopia, worked for months to address these issues. At that time, another safety challenge gained prominence.

The death of City College student Benjamin Schurmer has prompted increased action to address cliff safety in Isla Vista. 

TeSlaa mentions supervisor Laura Capps’ eight-point plan as he addressed the board, urging more action to protect residents of Isla Vista.

Story continues below advertisement
More to Discover
More in News
Courtesy of Dave Morleys Family.
Remembering Dave Morley: EOPS counselor and beloved colleague
ASG discusses stipend distribution and updated student resolutions
ASG discusses stipend distribution and updated student resolutions
Trustee openly criticizes the boards members at tension-filled meeting
Trustee openly criticizes the board's members at tension-filled meeting
The Board of Trustees congregate in the McDougall Administration Building monthly in Santa Barbara, Calif. Illustration created on Canva on Nov. 12.
Trustees debate student outreach, marketing and increased tuition
CPC plans to save remaining grant money in light of budget concerns
CPC plans to save remaining grant money in light of budget concerns
Academic Senate Banner
Academic Senate discuss Follett corporation taking over bookstore
More in Top Stories
The Clinic is open for students and faculty to access physical health resources and wellness items on Feb. 27, 2024 located at City College in Santa Barbara, Calif. Items such as COVID-19 tests, Narcan and inhalers are all available to students free of charge.
The Clinic offers accessible physical health services and wellness support
Dakota Carberry grabs meals from the food pantry on Feb. 14, 2024 at the Basic Needs Center at City College in Santa Barbara, Calif. they are very useful when it comes to food, especially these little hot meals... aswell as other resources that they have Carberry said.
The Basic Needs Center provides health resources for all students
William Pace floats the ball over an Oxnard defender on Feb. 23, 2024 at the Sports Pavilion at City College in Santa Barbara, Calif. Pace notched a double double scoring 18 points and grabbing 13 rebounds against Oxnard College.
The Vaqueros men's basketball team win in a match against the Condors
Due to select class cancelations because of class vacancy, SBCC students risk potential setbacks of required courses not being offered, which may lead to delayed graduation goals. According to SBCCs website, non-California residents pay $9,828 in tuition as a full time student.
Class cancellations put transfer students at risk of not graduating
Bill (sitting) and Steve Espinosa show all smiles in the photography lab on Feb. 13 at City Colleges Wake Campus in Santa Barbara, Calif. The retired first responder and veteran host a digital photography class designated for retired veterans, first responders, and their spouses with photo equipment provided by Canon USA.
Wake Campus provides veterans an outlet for healing with photography
Since SBCCs recognition of becoming a Hispanic-Serving Institution, many different programs have come out of this new title, including Raíces and the TAP program, helping students with their educational goals. Illustration created on Canva.
Raíces program assists SBCC's increasing Hispanic population

The Channels

The news site of Santa Barbara City College.
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in