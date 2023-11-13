The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

SBCC community voices concerns to Trustees about future partnerships

Claire Geriak, Editor-in-Chief
November 13, 2023
The Board of Trustees congregate in the McDougall Administration Building monthly in Santa Barbara, Calif. Illustration created on Canva on Nov. 12.

City College’s Board of Trustees convened on Nov. 9 with a full agenda, including public concerns with the Addictive Disorders Counseling program cuts, the introduction of Follett’s bookstore takeover, followed by concerns from the academic senate, and starting phase one of the B-Cycle partnership.

Student Hal Preston was first up to the podium for public comment, expressing his concerns with the cuts to the Addictive Disorders Counseling program at City College. The ADC works with future addictions counselors who work towards receiving an associates degree or a certificate of achievement. With the department requiring 40 credits for the certificate of achievement, the program members, including Preston, assert that these cuts to the schedule are unsatisfactory. 

Preston explained that in the spring 2023 semester, the program received a large amount of cuts to the schedule, further drawing out the students’ education, many of whom are working adults.

“That trend continues this semester unfortunately.” Preston said, further explaining the importance of this program.

“This field is vital, I see a lot of social consciousness here at SBCC.” Preston said. “I think I can probably wager to say that everybody in this room is affected by [addiction] on some level. My plea today is to do whatever you can in your power to complete our degrees in a timely manner.” 

Following Preston, Denise Shelton, another ADC major, expressed her concern to the board.

“The scarcity of classes has had a profound effect on my education, career, and my recovery,” Shelton said. 

Shelton further explains that because of her learning disability, the online courses offered at the neighboring Oxnard College exacerbates her difficulties, hindering her ability to succeed academically in a timely manner. 

Trustee Jonathan Abboud reassured that the trustees will communicate the student’s worries with the administration and follow up with the program. 

Kim Monda, Academic Senate president, returned to the podium for her monthly report, still expressing concerns with the lack of communication with the senate. 

“Every meeting that I have come to, there has been something that was on your board agenda before faculty didn’t know as much about it as we should have.” Monda said. The president further explains how the members of the senate are grasping at straws and scrambling to find information on potential important changes to the City College community, and the fact that there is still a significant lack of communication between the groups is unsuitable. 

Monda goes on to express concerns with the upcoming Follett collaboration with City College, that was unanimously passed earlier in the meeting, noting that there will potentially be an additional fee for every student upon enrollment. This is one of the examples that Monda explains is part of the importance of clear communication with the Academic Senate. 

Despite initial pushback from the board, City College’s initiative to host 10 e-bikes and 20 docking stations was voted to commence in an 8-1 vote. 

Veronica Garallardo stood firm in her initial choice against hosting these e-bikes on campus, stating that there is a big liability on Loma Alta and Cliff drives. The trustee goes on to explain that just because the SBCC Foundation will be providing money for this collaboration doesn’t mean that it is the right choice to make at this moment. 

Student Trusteed Sophia Kofoed mentioned that these e-bikes will provide transportation for students who don’t have access to a car, or are looking for alternative transportation to and from City College. 

The final Board of Trustees meeting will be held on Thursday, Dec. 14  at 4 p.m. in the MacDougall Administration Building, with the fall 2023 semester ending on Saturday, Dec. 16.

