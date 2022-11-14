Mental health resources are always available to students

From left Personal Counseling Dept. Co-Chairs Alyson Bostwick and Lacey Peters on Nov. 7 in SS-170 at City College in Santa Barbara, Calif. Both Bostwick and Peters are both skilled with helping students in many different situations.

City College offers a variety of mental health resources for students including personal counseling, The Well and disability services and programs for students.

According to Mayo Clinic Health System, 44% of college students struggle with mental health and 75% of students who struggle with depression and anxiety are hesitant about getting help.

“Students in college are at an age where a lot of anxiety and depression naturally occurs,” Co-chair of the personal counseling department Alyson Bostwick said. “There’s also a lot of identity issues around that age as well as a transition into independence.”

Students who wish to use resources from The Clinic or The Well must be enrolled in at least one unit and have their $23 student health fee paid.

The Clinic offers personal counseling which is a safe and private environment for students if they feel they need to talk with a counselor about any issues they are facing.

The program offers up to six sessions each semester based on students’ needs.

It also offers family and couples counseling, allowing students to bring additional people into their sessions.

“The Well is all about breaking the stigma around mental health differences,” The Well Student Advisor Rebecca Bean said. “We want to normalize that it’s healthy to seek out support and that we all deserve it in our lives.”

To make an appointment students can call 805-730-4098 or walk into the office located in the Student Services building on East Campus room SS-170.

Students looking for long-term weekly therapy will be referred to the community and if a student is already seeing a therapist, it is considered unethical for them to take part in the personal counseling sessions unless they are seeking help for a separate issue.

Students can anonymously report concerns about friends or classmates through the report a concern portal on Pipeline. The behavioral intervention team will reach out to the student and offer an opportunity to receive support.

The Well provides a range of workshops, group counseling, and skill-building groups all surrounding mind-body health, that students can drop in and attend or sign up for on the website beforehand.

Students who have struggled with debilitating mental health issues can receive extra support and accommodation through DSPS.

“We strive to keep things on a level so everyone can accomplish things to the best of their abilities,” Dean of DSPS Christoper Johnson said. “Mental health can be considered an obstacle for many and we want to remove or lessen any obstacles for students.”

Students must apply online through Pipeline by obtaining and submitting disability documentation and attend a 30 – 45 minute intake appointment.

After getting approved students can receive accommodation based on their needs, such as extra time on tests or assignments.

DSPS is located in the Student Services Building on East Campus in room SS-160.

“It’s a sign of courage, not weakness to ask for help,” Bostwick said.