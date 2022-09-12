News Briefs: STEM Day coming soon, “The Clinic” now open

With so much happening within the City College community, The Channels would like to offer a single place for essential information. We’ll be compiling a weekly list of current and upcoming events to keep readers up to date on campus news.

The STEM department will be hosting an event called STEM Day at the Friendship Plaza this Wednesday, Sept. 14, from 1 p.m.- 3 p.m. There will be free pizza, games, and a chance to win prizes. This is a way to connect and learn more about the STEM department and its clubs, and a chance to meet new people. Students can send any questions they have to [email protected].

City College sports for the fall are back on. There are many home games coming up from September until November. This Friday, the men’s soccer team will be playing against Rio Hondo at La Playa Stadium at 7 p.m. Click here for the full home game schedule.

The learning and writing skills workshop is meeting in person and on Zoom every Thursday from 1-2 p.m. They will be meeting in person at the Learning Resource Center in CAI2. Michelle Detorie will be covering the writing process and how best to approach writing papers this Thursday from 1 p.m.- 2 p.m. Students can use this link and for any other information or email any questions to [email protected].

The Health and Wellness program is now offering a new service called “The Clinic.” This service offers free counseling for all students who are taking a course for credit this semester. Appointments are available in person, over zoom, and over the phone. Students can make an appointment or find more information on their website, or call 805-730-4098 or email [email protected].

This week, the City College theatre arts department is holding auditions for “The Importance of Being Earnest.” Auditions will be held in the Jurkowitz Theatre this Thursday, Sept. 15, from 5 p.m.- 9 p.m. The play is a romantic comedy that takes place in London during the contemporary age. Online submissions will be due by midnight on Sept. 15. To schedule an audition slot or to submit an online audition, email [email protected], or for more information visit the theatre arts website.