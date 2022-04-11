SBCC student dies at 50 years old, campus event to be announced

City College student Patricia Marie Jackson-Jue died earlier this semester on Feb. 4 at 50 years old.

According to a school-wide email from Interim Superintendent-President Kindred Murillo, Jackson-Jue returned to school later in life and started taking classes at SBCC last summer. She was a member of the Health Information Technology Program and planned on transferring to CSU Channel Islands.

Before she was a City College student, Jackson-Jue was a science teacher at Northridge Academy High School in Los Angeles. Many of her former students stated on a memorial website how she was an incredible teacher who inspired them to grow and chase after their dreams.

“Even though I only had her once and was a part of her final science classes, she left an impact on me like no other teacher did,” said Luis Reyez, a former student of Jackson-Jue’s. According to her past students, she was a dedicated teacher who made learning science fun. The last time she taught as a full-time teacher was in 2019.

“Her dedication to her students made it possible to overcome any difficulties. She was truly a great teacher and a great person,” said Sean De La Cerda another former student of Jackson-Jue’s.

There are no details on the cause of her death at the moment. A campus event is yet to be announced if her parents wish to do so.