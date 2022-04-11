SBCC nursing professor, student mentor David Martinez dies at 67

From left, Assistant Professor in Nursing David Martinez, who died on April 2, poses with his student Ruby Miranda at the pinning ceremony at City College’s commencement in Santa Barbara, Calif. Courtesy of Sarah Orr.

City College faculty member David Martinez died on Saturday, April 2.

The 67-year-old Martinez was part of the Associate Degree Nursing program, providing mentorship to many students and colleagues over the course of his career, according to an email from Interim Superintendent-President Kindred Murillo.

“For those who know David, he will be remembered by his positive outlook on life, infectious belly laugh, and personality of ‘never meeting a stranger,’” Director of Nursing Sarah Orr said in the email.

“David will leave a legacy here at the college and in the medical community of Santa Barbara and his home of Solvang. He affected thousands of patients and students positively.”

Martinez was also credited with founding the SBCC Men in Nursing chapter. Its purpose was to help reach out to underserved people in the nursing profession, according to Orr.

Details on the services will be private so there will be no announcement.

“He was amazing. Dedicated to his friends and students always,” Orr said.